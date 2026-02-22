SpecBuilder AI Turns 10-Hour Website Proposals Into 10-Minute Specs
Austin, TX, February 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions launches SpecBuilder AI, an artificial intelligence platform that generates complete website development specifications in under 10 minutes. Built by 25-year sales veteran Shawn Burrell, SpecBuilder eliminates the 10-15 hours agencies waste on unbilled proposal work. Generate your first spec free with code TRYITFREE at specbuilder.sb-digital-solutions.com.
Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions today announced the launch of SpecBuilder AI, an artificial intelligence platform that generates complete website development specifications in under three minutes. The tool addresses a persistent pain point in the web development industry: the proposal process that typically consumes 10-15 hours of unbilled agency time per project.
SpecBuilder AI was created by Shawn Burrell, a 25-year sales and marketing veteran who previously held VP-level positions at media companies in the Austin metro area. After experiencing the web development proposal process from both the selling and buying sides, Burrell identified an opportunity to apply AI to a problem most developers had accepted as unavoidable.
"Agencies spend thousands of dollars in labor on proposals they may not even win," said Burrell, founder and CEO of Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions. "The research, competitive analysis, and spec writing follows predictable patterns. I built SpecBuilder to handle that 80% that's repeatable, so professionals can focus on the 20% that requires human creativity and strategy."
The platform generates four deliverables from minimal business inputs: a Business Intelligence report covering competitive landscape and market positioning; a Creative Brief outlining brand direction and messaging; a Technical Product Requirements Document detailing features and architecture; and a Build Prompt ready for development teams or AI coding tools.
SpecBuilder AI is available immediately at specbuilder.sb-digital-solutions.com. Pricing starts at $49 for a single specification, with subscription plans ranging from $99 to $499 per month for agencies and development teams requiring ongoing access.
Burrell built the platform using AI-assisted development tools, for application development and Supabase for backend infrastructure, without a traditional computer science background — a testament to the democratization of software development that SpecBuilder itself embodies.
Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions is a Leander, Texas-based digital solutions company specializing in AI-powered tools for the web development industry, agencies and SMB’s who want something better and faster than traditional processes and tools that exist today. Founded in 2026 by Shawn Burrell, the company's product suite includes SpecBuilder AI, TokenTool (an LLM cost comparison calculator), and ICPfinder (an AI-powered Ideal Customer Profile generator) as well as complete custom website builds, ongoing hosting and support and targeted programmatic marketing campaigns for clients.
