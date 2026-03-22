Bestselling Author and Confidence Doula Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley Celebrates One-Month Anniversary of Midlife Memoir
Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again, published by Two Queens Media, released globally January 27, 2026 — already resonating with women worldwide.
La Plata, MD, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- One month after its global release, Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again by Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley is proving to be more than a memoir — it is a movement. Published on January 27, 2026, the book has quickly garnered powerful responses from readers who say it gave them permission to stop performing and start living.
About The Book
In her most vulnerable work to date, Dr. Eley — known internationally as the Confidence Doula — pulls back the curtain on what it truly means to lose yourself in the service of others, and what it takes to find your way back. Full Circle is the story of a woman who, despite professional achievement, had quietly neglected her own needs, desires, and identity while prioritizing her many roles and responsibilities. It wasn't until life halted that she was forced into the self-reflection needed to reroute everything.
"This memoir-ish reflects the moments that shaped me, stretched me, and brought me back home to myself," says Dr. Eley. "I share the parts of my story I once held in silence, the lessons I had to learn with intention, and the healing that followed choosing peace over performance."
Anchored in faith and guided by the tagline — "When God said 'Mind your Business,' He wasn't dismissing me — He was rescuing me" — the book speaks directly to women who have been the friend to everyone but never the one who had the friend; women who are built strong, but need someone to remind them to never lose their faith.
Reader Response
Within its first month, Full Circle climbed into the top 1,100 titles in Midlife Self-Help on Amazon and earned five-star reviews from advance readers and early buyers alike, with reviewers calling it "mind blowing," "ministry," and "a mirror I didn't know I needed."
The book's release coincided with a historic winter storm that paralyzed much of the East Coast — a contrast Dr. Eley reflected on publicly in the days that followed. "While the outside froze, something on the inside opened," she shared with her community. "Completion has a quiet confidence that doesn't need applause to be real." Reader messages arrived almost immediately: one reader had already reached page 34 and gone on Do Not Disturb until finished; another wrote, "The more I read, I feel like I'm sitting across from a mirror." The response confirmed what Dr. Eley had hoped — that telling the truth finds exactly who it's meant for.
"Reading Full Circle felt like sitting across from a mirror I didn't know I needed... She wrote it to free herself, and in doing so, she's giving the rest of us permission to breathe again. That's not just brave — it's ministry." — Dr. Trenice J. Brinkley, ★★★★★ Advanced Reader
"Lynnecia shares her personal story of how she neglected herself while prioritizing her roles and the needs of others... If you are a woman who struggles with setting yourself as a priority, then this book is for you. Lynnecia reminds you to never lose your faith and to always remember that you are built strong!" — Latika S. Vines, HCS, SWP ★★★★★ Advanced Reader
About Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley
Lynnecia S. Eley is a bestselling author, award-winning educator, and recognized confidence strategist known as the Confidence Doula. A Georgetown University alumna and recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to women and girls, Dr. Eley serves as a University Assistant Dean and Adjunct Professor while leading multiple purpose-driven organizations including She Can Inspire, LLC, while co-leading Two Queens Media and Soigné + Swank Magazine®. She is also the Co-founder of Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Inc.
Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again is her most personal work, and represents the next chapter in her life's mission: helping women reclaim themselves, on purpose.
"Full Circle has a way of making you pause and reflect. It makes you recognize what you already have, what you desire, or what you hope to cultivate in your own life. She shared her truth — what she endured as a child, what she navigated as an adult — with such honesty, grace, and intention. That is the mark of a meaningful story."
— Amazon Verified Purchase Review, ★★★★★ "Freedom" — January 31, 2026
Availability
Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again is available globally and directly through the author's website at shecaninspire.com.
About The Book
In her most vulnerable work to date, Dr. Eley — known internationally as the Confidence Doula — pulls back the curtain on what it truly means to lose yourself in the service of others, and what it takes to find your way back. Full Circle is the story of a woman who, despite professional achievement, had quietly neglected her own needs, desires, and identity while prioritizing her many roles and responsibilities. It wasn't until life halted that she was forced into the self-reflection needed to reroute everything.
"This memoir-ish reflects the moments that shaped me, stretched me, and brought me back home to myself," says Dr. Eley. "I share the parts of my story I once held in silence, the lessons I had to learn with intention, and the healing that followed choosing peace over performance."
Anchored in faith and guided by the tagline — "When God said 'Mind your Business,' He wasn't dismissing me — He was rescuing me" — the book speaks directly to women who have been the friend to everyone but never the one who had the friend; women who are built strong, but need someone to remind them to never lose their faith.
Reader Response
Within its first month, Full Circle climbed into the top 1,100 titles in Midlife Self-Help on Amazon and earned five-star reviews from advance readers and early buyers alike, with reviewers calling it "mind blowing," "ministry," and "a mirror I didn't know I needed."
The book's release coincided with a historic winter storm that paralyzed much of the East Coast — a contrast Dr. Eley reflected on publicly in the days that followed. "While the outside froze, something on the inside opened," she shared with her community. "Completion has a quiet confidence that doesn't need applause to be real." Reader messages arrived almost immediately: one reader had already reached page 34 and gone on Do Not Disturb until finished; another wrote, "The more I read, I feel like I'm sitting across from a mirror." The response confirmed what Dr. Eley had hoped — that telling the truth finds exactly who it's meant for.
"Reading Full Circle felt like sitting across from a mirror I didn't know I needed... She wrote it to free herself, and in doing so, she's giving the rest of us permission to breathe again. That's not just brave — it's ministry." — Dr. Trenice J. Brinkley, ★★★★★ Advanced Reader
"Lynnecia shares her personal story of how she neglected herself while prioritizing her roles and the needs of others... If you are a woman who struggles with setting yourself as a priority, then this book is for you. Lynnecia reminds you to never lose your faith and to always remember that you are built strong!" — Latika S. Vines, HCS, SWP ★★★★★ Advanced Reader
About Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley
Lynnecia S. Eley is a bestselling author, award-winning educator, and recognized confidence strategist known as the Confidence Doula. A Georgetown University alumna and recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to women and girls, Dr. Eley serves as a University Assistant Dean and Adjunct Professor while leading multiple purpose-driven organizations including She Can Inspire, LLC, while co-leading Two Queens Media and Soigné + Swank Magazine®. She is also the Co-founder of Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Inc.
Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again is her most personal work, and represents the next chapter in her life's mission: helping women reclaim themselves, on purpose.
"Full Circle has a way of making you pause and reflect. It makes you recognize what you already have, what you desire, or what you hope to cultivate in your own life. She shared her truth — what she endured as a child, what she navigated as an adult — with such honesty, grace, and intention. That is the mark of a meaningful story."
— Amazon Verified Purchase Review, ★★★★★ "Freedom" — January 31, 2026
Availability
Full Circle: The Freedom in Finding Me Again is available globally and directly through the author's website at shecaninspire.com.
Contact
Two Queens MediaContact
Lynnecia S. Eley
202-215-5823
www.shecaninspire.com
Lynnecia S. Eley
202-215-5823
www.shecaninspire.com
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