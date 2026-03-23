Croatian Booking Platform Laganini.com Replaces 14 Regional Sites with Direct, Commission-Free Booking
Laganini.com replaced ApartmanInfo.hr and 13 regional travel portals with a single platform. All domains now redirect to Laganini.com. The platform lists 11,000+ apartments, villas, and holiday homes across entire Croatia and Adriatic coast, bookable directly with owners — no commission, no booking fees. Supports 13 languages and 300+ Croatian destinations.
Zagreb, Croatia, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laganini.com has completed the consolidation of ApartmanInfo.hr + 13 regional accommodation portals into a single platform. All domains now redirect to laganini.com.
List of old portals redirected to Laganini.com:
apartmaninfo.hr → laganini.com/hr
private-apartments-croatia.com → laganini.com/en
unterkunft-in-kroatien.de → laganini.com/de
ferienwohnungen-kroatien.at → laganini.com/de
dovolena-ubytovani-chorvatsko.cz → laganini.com/cz
apartamenty-chorwacja.com.pl → laganini.com/pl
apartmaji-hrvaska.si → laganini.com/si
appartamenti-in-croazia.it → laganini.com/it
horvatorszag-szallas.com → laganini.com/hu
dovolenka-apartmany-chorvatsko.com → laganini.com/sk
vacances-croatie.fr → laganini.com/fr
accommodatie-kroatie.nl → laganini.com/nl
lagenheterkroatien.se → laganini.com/se
leiligheterkroatia.com → laganini.com/no
ApartmanInfo.hr + 13 regional portals listed private accommodation in more then 300 destinations across Croatia. Rather than run them separately, the company merged them into one brand - Laganini.com with unified search, a single property database, and support for 13 languages.
The new platform lists over 11,000 properties — apartments, villas, rooms, mobile homes and holiday homes — bookable directly with owners. There are no booking fees and no commission charged to either guests or hosts.
"We ran these portals for years under different names and different URLs," said the Laganini.com team. "Travelers were landing on different sites depending on which search result they clicked. Owners were managing listings in multiple places. Merging everything into one address fixes both problems."
The new platform covers more than 300 destinations, from Dubrovnik and Split to smaller island towns and Istrian villages. Property owners keep full control of their listings and set their own prices.
Guests contact owners of accommodation directly and book without any fees - No intermediary.
About Laganini.com
Laganini.com is a Croatian private accommodation booking platform connecting travelers and guests directly with property owners. The platform was formed by consolidating ApartmanInfo.hr + 13 regional travel portals.
List of old portals redirected to Laganini.com:
apartmaninfo.hr → laganini.com/hr
private-apartments-croatia.com → laganini.com/en
unterkunft-in-kroatien.de → laganini.com/de
ferienwohnungen-kroatien.at → laganini.com/de
dovolena-ubytovani-chorvatsko.cz → laganini.com/cz
apartamenty-chorwacja.com.pl → laganini.com/pl
apartmaji-hrvaska.si → laganini.com/si
appartamenti-in-croazia.it → laganini.com/it
horvatorszag-szallas.com → laganini.com/hu
dovolenka-apartmany-chorvatsko.com → laganini.com/sk
vacances-croatie.fr → laganini.com/fr
accommodatie-kroatie.nl → laganini.com/nl
lagenheterkroatien.se → laganini.com/se
leiligheterkroatia.com → laganini.com/no
ApartmanInfo.hr + 13 regional portals listed private accommodation in more then 300 destinations across Croatia. Rather than run them separately, the company merged them into one brand - Laganini.com with unified search, a single property database, and support for 13 languages.
The new platform lists over 11,000 properties — apartments, villas, rooms, mobile homes and holiday homes — bookable directly with owners. There are no booking fees and no commission charged to either guests or hosts.
"We ran these portals for years under different names and different URLs," said the Laganini.com team. "Travelers were landing on different sites depending on which search result they clicked. Owners were managing listings in multiple places. Merging everything into one address fixes both problems."
The new platform covers more than 300 destinations, from Dubrovnik and Split to smaller island towns and Istrian villages. Property owners keep full control of their listings and set their own prices.
Guests contact owners of accommodation directly and book without any fees - No intermediary.
About Laganini.com
Laganini.com is a Croatian private accommodation booking platform connecting travelers and guests directly with property owners. The platform was formed by consolidating ApartmanInfo.hr + 13 regional travel portals.
Contact
Samo Laganini d.o.o.Contact
Luka Skember
+385989140708
https://laganini.com/en
Luka Skember
+385989140708
https://laganini.com/en
Categories