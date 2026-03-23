Croatian Booking Platform Laganini.com Replaces 14 Regional Sites with Direct, Commission-Free Booking

Laganini.com replaced ApartmanInfo.hr and 13 regional travel portals with a single platform. All domains now redirect to Laganini.com. The platform lists 11,000+ apartments, villas, and holiday homes across entire Croatia and Adriatic coast, bookable directly with owners — no commission, no booking fees. Supports 13 languages and 300+ Croatian destinations.