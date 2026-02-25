Unsolicited Press Heads to AWP 2026: Bold Books, Witty Chaos, and Indie Spirit
Baltimore, MD, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is heading to AWP 2026 in Baltimore with a full roster of authors, a packed signing schedule, and a slate of offsite events designed to prove that independent publishing is alive, loud, and unwilling to be beige.
Find Unsolicited Press at Booth T625 at the Baltimore Convention Center, where authors will be signing throughout the conference. Featured writers include Nick Gregorio, Morgan Waites, K.W. Oxnard, Cameron Miller, Adele Evershed, John J. Trause, Ron Pullins, Lisa Badner, Suzanne S. Rancourt, Anthony DiPietro, Tim DeMarco, Lara Lillibridge, Terry Tierney, Ellie White, Kerry Donoghue, Darci Schummer, Raki Kopernik, Maureen Sherbondy, Elizabeth Jaeger, Daniel DiFranco, Heather Lang-Cassera, and others from the press’s expanding national list.
The booth schedule spans March 5–7, with hourly signings beginning at 9:00 AM and running through 4:00 PM daily. Select time slots promise surprise guests, ensuring that even the most meticulously planned conference-goer has reason to swing by.
But Unsolicited Press won’t be contained by the bookfair floor.
On Thursday, March 5 at 7PM, the press hosts a casual Meet and Greet with Unsolicited Press Authors at 737 S Broadway, inviting readers, writers, and AWP wanderers to connect beyond fluorescent lighting and tote bags.
Earlier that day, at 5:00 PM, Anthony DiPietro presents “Queer Love Project: Happy Endings?” at Club Car, bringing the conversation into bold and necessary territory.
On Friday, March 6 at 7PM, Unsolicited Press takes over Benny’s Restaurant and Bar (300 S. High Street) for Literary Nights with Unsolicited Press LIVE!, hosted by Rosalia Scalia. The event promises live readings, real energy, and 15% off menu items and cocktails for UP and AWP attendees.
Saturday brings two major events. At 3:20–4:35 PM on the Bookfair Stage (Hall A–D, Level 100), Narrative Therapy: Unsolicited Press Authors Read from Recent Books, moderated by Terry Tierney, will feature Tim DeMarco, Lara Lillibridge, Anthony DiPietro, Summer Stewart, and Kerry Donoghue. Later, at 5:30 PM at Pickle’s Pub, the panel Birthing New Books gathers Jill Christman, Sarah Domet, Lara Lillibridge (moderator), Summer Stewart, and Nicole Walker for a conversation about craft, creation, and the realities of publishing.
Founded in Portland, Oregon, Unsolicited Press has built a reputation for publishing risk-taking fiction, poetry, and nonfiction that challenge conventions while centering craft. With an emphasis on independent spirit and long-term author development, the press continues to expand its national presence while maintaining a fiercely community-driven ethos.
For readers, writers, booksellers, and industry professionals seeking work with teeth, wit, and staying power, Unsolicited Press invites you to visit Booth T625, attend an event, and experience what indie publishing looks like when it refuses to play small.
