Loveforce International Concludes All Love Song February with an Ami Cannon Song
Santa Clarita, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 27, 2026, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Ami Cannon. It is the final song of Loveforce International’s 2026 All Love Song February.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Happy To Wait And See.” It is a Latin-Jazz, Adult Contemporary song that uses gentle Bossa Nova rhythms to caress the listener’ ears. Lyrically, it is about finding new love and what goes through the mind of one of the two participants in the moment as a new relationship unfolds and love begins to blossom. The song’s protagonist is all at once hopeful yet cautious. She is spiritual, and willing to go with the flow to see where it leads her heart.
“This week’s release is about the courage and joy of new love,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is joyful because new love is exciting an it is courageous because new love makes us willing to take chances that we would not ordinarily take and so, we grow in ways that we would not if we were not touched by love,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Happy To Wait And See,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Happy To Wait And See.” It is a Latin-Jazz, Adult Contemporary song that uses gentle Bossa Nova rhythms to caress the listener’ ears. Lyrically, it is about finding new love and what goes through the mind of one of the two participants in the moment as a new relationship unfolds and love begins to blossom. The song’s protagonist is all at once hopeful yet cautious. She is spiritual, and willing to go with the flow to see where it leads her heart.
“This week’s release is about the courage and joy of new love,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is joyful because new love is exciting an it is courageous because new love makes us willing to take chances that we would not ordinarily take and so, we grow in ways that we would not if we were not touched by love,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Happy To Wait And See,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories