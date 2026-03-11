Sophus Technology Announces Major Product Update: Release V5.1 Enhances AI-Driven Supply Chain Decision Intelligence
Sophus Technology Inc. has released Sophus Platform V5.1, introducing enhanced scenario modeling, faster run management, expanded global mapping, and upgraded AI Assistant capabilities with stronger privacy controls. The update also adds advanced BI visualizations, including Sankey and waterfall charts, plus enterprise-grade security features like OIDC-based SSO and Azure Key Vault integration to improve supply chain decision intelligence.
Ann Arbor, MI, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sophus Technology (sophus.ai) the industry leader in AI-powered supply chain network design and decision intelligence, today announced the launch of its latest platform release, V5.1, introducing powerful new capabilities designed to help enterprises make faster, smarter, and more confident supply chain decisions.
Building on its cloud-native architecture and AI decision intelligence engine, the V5.1 release delivers a suite of enhancements that accelerate workflows, deepen analytical insights, and strengthen collaboration across network design, planning, and optimization activities.
“With V5.1, we’re giving supply chain teams more speed, clarity, and control than ever before,” said Raphael Yue, CEO of Sophus Technology. “In today’s fast-moving global environment, organizations need tools that not only automate complex analysis but also unlock actionable insights so they can act with confidence and resilience.”
Key Capabilities in V5.1
Smarter Scenario Modeling and Data Control
Users can now assign values more flexibly across scenarios and benefit from automated cascade deletions that ensure master data integrity, reducing manual overhead and risk during model changes.
Faster Decision-Making with Improved Run Management
The Run Queue experience has been optimized with intelligent algorithm filtering and streamlined access to recent submissions, empowering teams to focus on interpreting results rather than managing jobs.
Expanded Mapping and Geographic Intelligence
Global geocoding and distance calculations are now supported with expanded map services, enhanced visualization tools, and enriched geographic layers, making it easier to compare network scenarios and geographic performance.
AI Assistant Upgrades for Better Insights and Control
The built-in AI Assistant gains formatted summaries, Google Gemini support, and refined prompt controls. New privacy settings allow organizations to govern data shared with language models, reinforcing data governance and security.
Stronger Business Intelligence and Analytics
Custom BI now includes Sankey and waterfall charts, improved save speeds, and persistent data across dashboards. Demand Map BI expands analysis to non-customer site types, providing richer insights across the supply chain.
Enterprise-Ready Security and Integration
V5.1 introduces OIDC-based SSO, Azure Key Vault integration, and updated map APIs to support enterprise-grade security, scalability, and seamless integration into existing IT environments.
For more information about the V5.1 release and to request a demo, visit www.sophus.ai.
About Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-native supply chain network design and optimization software, empowering global enterprises with decision intelligence. By unifying advanced modeling, simulation, optimization, and analytics in a single platform, Sophus enables organizations to transform how they plan, analyze, and optimize complex supply chain networks at scale.
Building on its cloud-native architecture and AI decision intelligence engine, the V5.1 release delivers a suite of enhancements that accelerate workflows, deepen analytical insights, and strengthen collaboration across network design, planning, and optimization activities.
“With V5.1, we’re giving supply chain teams more speed, clarity, and control than ever before,” said Raphael Yue, CEO of Sophus Technology. “In today’s fast-moving global environment, organizations need tools that not only automate complex analysis but also unlock actionable insights so they can act with confidence and resilience.”
Key Capabilities in V5.1
Smarter Scenario Modeling and Data Control
Users can now assign values more flexibly across scenarios and benefit from automated cascade deletions that ensure master data integrity, reducing manual overhead and risk during model changes.
Faster Decision-Making with Improved Run Management
The Run Queue experience has been optimized with intelligent algorithm filtering and streamlined access to recent submissions, empowering teams to focus on interpreting results rather than managing jobs.
Expanded Mapping and Geographic Intelligence
Global geocoding and distance calculations are now supported with expanded map services, enhanced visualization tools, and enriched geographic layers, making it easier to compare network scenarios and geographic performance.
AI Assistant Upgrades for Better Insights and Control
The built-in AI Assistant gains formatted summaries, Google Gemini support, and refined prompt controls. New privacy settings allow organizations to govern data shared with language models, reinforcing data governance and security.
Stronger Business Intelligence and Analytics
Custom BI now includes Sankey and waterfall charts, improved save speeds, and persistent data across dashboards. Demand Map BI expands analysis to non-customer site types, providing richer insights across the supply chain.
Enterprise-Ready Security and Integration
V5.1 introduces OIDC-based SSO, Azure Key Vault integration, and updated map APIs to support enterprise-grade security, scalability, and seamless integration into existing IT environments.
For more information about the V5.1 release and to request a demo, visit www.sophus.ai.
About Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-native supply chain network design and optimization software, empowering global enterprises with decision intelligence. By unifying advanced modeling, simulation, optimization, and analytics in a single platform, Sophus enables organizations to transform how they plan, analyze, and optimize complex supply chain networks at scale.
Contact
Sophus TechnologyContact
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
Categories