Sophus Technology Announces Major Product Update: Release V5.1 Enhances AI-Driven Supply Chain Decision Intelligence

Sophus Technology Inc. has released Sophus Platform V5.1, introducing enhanced scenario modeling, faster run management, expanded global mapping, and upgraded AI Assistant capabilities with stronger privacy controls. The update also adds advanced BI visualizations, including Sankey and waterfall charts, plus enterprise-grade security features like OIDC-based SSO and Azure Key Vault integration to improve supply chain decision intelligence.