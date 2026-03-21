Destination Wedding Trends for the Year + Travel Benefit Updates for ABC
Destination weddings continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the wedding industry, driven by couples seeking immersive guest experiences, streamlined planning, and meaningful celebrations. As this market evolves, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is highlighting key destination wedding trends for the year while announcing strategic updates to its Travel Benefits, designed to support wedding professionals operating at the intersection of weddings & travel.
Gibsonville, NC, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Key Destination Wedding Trends Impacting the Industry
Destination weddings are no longer a niche offering. Industry professionals are seeing sustained demand fueled by experience-driven couples and increased comfort with travel-based celebrations. Key trends shaping the year include:
Multi-Day Wedding Experiences
Destination weddings are expanding into full itineraries, with planners coordinating welcome events, excursions, group activities, and farewell gatherings. These extended celebrations are creating new opportunities—and responsibilities—for wedding professionals who manage logistics, timelines, and guest experiences.
Intentional Guest Lists & Elevated Design
Couples are opting for smaller, more intentional guest counts, allowing planners to focus on customization, thoughtful design, and premium venues. This shift has elevated the role of the wedding professional as both planner and experience curator.
All-Inclusive Resort & Hospitality Partnerships
All-inclusive and resort-based weddings remain a dominant segment, offering couples clarity in pricing and planning. For professionals, this trend underscores the importance of understanding contracts, room blocks, group travel coordination, and resort-specific wedding processes.
Wedding + Honeymoon Integration
The continued rise of “weddingmoon” experiences has blurred the lines between weddings and leisure travel. Couples increasingly expect their planner to understand both event execution and travel logistics, including guest accommodations and extended stays.
Cultural Awareness & Personalization
Couples are prioritizing authenticity by incorporating cultural traditions, heritage, and personalized storytelling into destination celebrations—requiring planners to approach destination weddings with greater cultural sensitivity and industry education.
ABC Travel Benefits Updates: Elevating Professional Standards
In response to the continued growth of destination weddings, ABC has expanded its Travel Benefits to better equip wedding professionals with the education, resources, and industry partnerships necessary to serve clients responsibly and professionally.
Benefit updates include:
Expanded education focused on destination weddings and group travel logistics
Host agency support and access to preferred travel partners
Professional certifications and designation pathways
Ongoing webinars, updates, and best-practice guidance
Clear frameworks for planners adding travel services or strengthening existing travel offerings
“These updates reflect the reality of today’s wedding market,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, VTA and President of ABC. “Destination weddings require a higher level of knowledge, accountability, and industry alignment. ABC’s Travel Benefits ensures professionals are supported, educated, and prepared to meet those expectations.”
Industry Outlook
As destination weddings continue to influence both the wedding and travel industries, professional education and standards remain critical. ABC’s ongoing investment in travel education and certification reflects its commitment to elevating the profession while supporting members as the industry continues to evolve.
For industry professionals seeking education, certification, or membership information, visit www.abcweddingplanners.com.
Destination weddings are no longer a niche offering. Industry professionals are seeing sustained demand fueled by experience-driven couples and increased comfort with travel-based celebrations. Key trends shaping the year include:
Multi-Day Wedding Experiences
Destination weddings are expanding into full itineraries, with planners coordinating welcome events, excursions, group activities, and farewell gatherings. These extended celebrations are creating new opportunities—and responsibilities—for wedding professionals who manage logistics, timelines, and guest experiences.
Intentional Guest Lists & Elevated Design
Couples are opting for smaller, more intentional guest counts, allowing planners to focus on customization, thoughtful design, and premium venues. This shift has elevated the role of the wedding professional as both planner and experience curator.
All-Inclusive Resort & Hospitality Partnerships
All-inclusive and resort-based weddings remain a dominant segment, offering couples clarity in pricing and planning. For professionals, this trend underscores the importance of understanding contracts, room blocks, group travel coordination, and resort-specific wedding processes.
Wedding + Honeymoon Integration
The continued rise of “weddingmoon” experiences has blurred the lines between weddings and leisure travel. Couples increasingly expect their planner to understand both event execution and travel logistics, including guest accommodations and extended stays.
Cultural Awareness & Personalization
Couples are prioritizing authenticity by incorporating cultural traditions, heritage, and personalized storytelling into destination celebrations—requiring planners to approach destination weddings with greater cultural sensitivity and industry education.
ABC Travel Benefits Updates: Elevating Professional Standards
In response to the continued growth of destination weddings, ABC has expanded its Travel Benefits to better equip wedding professionals with the education, resources, and industry partnerships necessary to serve clients responsibly and professionally.
Benefit updates include:
Expanded education focused on destination weddings and group travel logistics
Host agency support and access to preferred travel partners
Professional certifications and designation pathways
Ongoing webinars, updates, and best-practice guidance
Clear frameworks for planners adding travel services or strengthening existing travel offerings
“These updates reflect the reality of today’s wedding market,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, VTA and President of ABC. “Destination weddings require a higher level of knowledge, accountability, and industry alignment. ABC’s Travel Benefits ensures professionals are supported, educated, and prepared to meet those expectations.”
Industry Outlook
As destination weddings continue to influence both the wedding and travel industries, professional education and standards remain critical. ABC’s ongoing investment in travel education and certification reflects its commitment to elevating the profession while supporting members as the industry continues to evolve.
For industry professionals seeking education, certification, or membership information, visit www.abcweddingplanners.com.
Contact
Association of Bridal ConsultantsContact
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
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