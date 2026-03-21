Destination Wedding Trends for the Year + Travel Benefit Updates for ABC

Destination weddings continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the wedding industry, driven by couples seeking immersive guest experiences, streamlined planning, and meaningful celebrations. As this market evolves, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is highlighting key destination wedding trends for the year while announcing strategic updates to its Travel Benefits, designed to support wedding professionals operating at the intersection of weddings & travel.