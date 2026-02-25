Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders Announce Winners of the 2025 Student Design Competition: RETHINK, REIMAGINE, REVITALIZE
Idaho Falls, ID, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Resin Architecture Student Design Competition, an annual design challenge inviting emerging design professionals to reimagine an existing and abandoned Idaho Fall’s location.
This year’s competition tasked students and recent graduates from across the United States to propose a creative and feasible adaptive reuse for the historic brick warehouse located at 810 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls. Participants were challenged to preserve the building’s architectural integrity while introducing a vibrant new commercial use that strengthens walkability and community connection in the surrounding district.
After careful review of innovative submissions, the jury selected the following winners:
First Place
Daniel Tracey
“Idaho Falls Foundry”
University of Arkansas
Tracey’s proposal reimagines the historic warehouse as a dynamic commercial destination, thoughtfully preserving the building’s industrial character while introducing a renewed sense of purpose and civic presence. His concept stood out for its clarity of vision, well-documented research of the area, and strong connection to the surrounding community fabric.
Second Place
Quentin Lours
“Echoes of Connection”
Florida A&M University
Lours’ design presented a compelling adaptive reuse concept centered on community engagement and experiential space. The proposal demonstrated strong research, careful consideration of site context, and a creative yet feasible transformation of the existing structure.
Third Place
Sanand Maddipati
“People’s Cave”
Arizona State University
Maddipati’s submission impressed the jury with its bold vision and thoughtful integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. The design respected the historic framework of the building while introducing inviting public-facing elements that encourage interaction and walkability.
Crystal Builders Scholarship
Awarded to Quentin Lours
“Echoes of Connection”
Florida A&M University
The scholarship was presented by Austin Crystal, Owner of Crystal Builders, who selected the project for its very professional and engaging presentation. His recognition highlights the strength of the proposal not only as a design solution but also as a thoughtfully communicated and well-executed vision.
Celebrating Emerging Design Talent
Launched in 2022, the Resin Architecture Student Design Competition reflects the firm’s dedication to mentorship, education, and community-focused design. The annual challenge invites participants to explore forward-thinking ideas while responding to real-world conditions in Resin’s hometown of Idaho Falls. Since 2006, Crystal Builders has been the premier leader in custom home and commercial building throughout Eastern Idaho with over 250 impeccable projects to their name.
“This competition continues to raise the bar each year,” said Greg Croft, Partner. “The level of thought, creativity, and professionalism demonstrated by this year’s participants was exceptional. These winning designs show how adaptive reuse can honor history while catalyzing meaningful community growth.”
Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders extend its sincere congratulations to the winners and appreciation to all students who submitted proposals. The firm looks forward to continuing its investment in the next generation of designers and in the vitality of Idaho Falls.
For more information about the Student Design Competition, visit: www.resinarchitecture.com
For more information about Crystal Builders, visit: www.crystalbuildersidaho.com
Contact
Crystal BuildersContact
Scott Setterlund
208-251-3772
www.crystalbuildersidaho.com
Scott Setterlund
208-251-3772
www.crystalbuildersidaho.com
