InkProducts Announces the Release of the Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 edible ink cartridges. This cost-effective solution allows users to refill cartridges multiple times, reducing waste and printing expenses. The kit includes Kosher-certified edible inks, professional refill tools, and detailed instructions, delivering reliable performance and vibrant color for bakeries and edible printing professionals.
Frostproof, FL, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a trusted leader in ink innovation for over 35 years, is pleased to announce the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges. Designed to provide a cost-effective and reliable alternative to disposable cartridge replacement, this new kit offers bakeries, cake decorators, and edible printing professionals a practical solution for maintaining consistent, high-quality edible prints.
As edible printing continues to grow in popularity, so does the need for dependable and economical ink solutions. The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit was developed to meet this demand, allowing users to refill their existing CakePro-Quatro and Quatro V2 cartridges multiple times rather than replacing them after each use. This approach significantly reduces operating costs while supporting more sustainable printing practices.
The deluxe kit includes high-quality, Kosher-certified edible inks formulated for vibrant color output and smooth ink flow. Each kit is capable of refilling black cartridges more than 20 times and color cartridges approximately 25 times per color, delivering long-term value for frequent users. The inks are carefully manufactured under strict quality standards to ensure consistent performance and food-safe compliance.
To simplify the refill process, the kit includes professional-grade refill tools designed to minimize mess and reduce air introduction into the cartridge. Clear, step-by-step instructions guide users through the refill procedure, making it accessible for both experienced decorators and those new to edible printing systems.
InkProducts engineered this refill system to maintain reliable printer performance while helping users avoid unnecessary cartridge expenses. By refilling rather than discarding cartridges, customers not only lower their cost per print but also reduce plastic waste—an increasingly important consideration for environmentally conscious businesses.
The release of this kit reflects InkProducts’ continued commitment to innovation, affordability, and customer support. With decades of experience in ink formulation and refill technology, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that combine performance with practicality.
The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges is now available directly from InkProducts. Customers seeking assistance with compatibility or custom edible ink solutions are encouraged to contact the company for personalized support.
For more information about the new deluxe refill kit and other edible ink solutions, visit www.inkProducts.com or call to speak with a knowledgeable representative at (863) 223-1804.
As edible printing continues to grow in popularity, so does the need for dependable and economical ink solutions. The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit was developed to meet this demand, allowing users to refill their existing CakePro-Quatro and Quatro V2 cartridges multiple times rather than replacing them after each use. This approach significantly reduces operating costs while supporting more sustainable printing practices.
The deluxe kit includes high-quality, Kosher-certified edible inks formulated for vibrant color output and smooth ink flow. Each kit is capable of refilling black cartridges more than 20 times and color cartridges approximately 25 times per color, delivering long-term value for frequent users. The inks are carefully manufactured under strict quality standards to ensure consistent performance and food-safe compliance.
To simplify the refill process, the kit includes professional-grade refill tools designed to minimize mess and reduce air introduction into the cartridge. Clear, step-by-step instructions guide users through the refill procedure, making it accessible for both experienced decorators and those new to edible printing systems.
InkProducts engineered this refill system to maintain reliable printer performance while helping users avoid unnecessary cartridge expenses. By refilling rather than discarding cartridges, customers not only lower their cost per print but also reduce plastic waste—an increasingly important consideration for environmentally conscious businesses.
The release of this kit reflects InkProducts’ continued commitment to innovation, affordability, and customer support. With decades of experience in ink formulation and refill technology, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that combine performance with practicality.
The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges is now available directly from InkProducts. Customers seeking assistance with compatibility or custom edible ink solutions are encouraged to contact the company for personalized support.
For more information about the new deluxe refill kit and other edible ink solutions, visit www.inkProducts.com or call to speak with a knowledgeable representative at (863) 223-1804.
Contact
InkProducts Inc.Contact
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Categories