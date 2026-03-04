InkProducts Announces the Release of the Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges

InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 edible ink cartridges. This cost-effective solution allows users to refill cartridges multiple times, reducing waste and printing expenses. The kit includes Kosher-certified edible inks, professional refill tools, and detailed instructions, delivering reliable performance and vibrant color for bakeries and edible printing professionals.