Copperlight Announces "A Civic Cultural Evening": A New Chapter for Stratford’s Arts Scene
Copperlight Presents: One Night. One Community. One Unforgettable Experience. Featuring Romulo Delgado
Stratford, Canada, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 18, one of Stratford’s most historic spaces will transform into a hub of world-class music and community connection. Copperlight has officially announced "A Civic Cultural Evening," a dual-feature event designed to blend the city’s rich architectural heritage with a high-energy, contemporary musical experience as part of Doors Open Stratford.
The evening is headlined by Romulo Delgado, a world-class tenor leading an ensemble known for their "Gipsy Kings-style" virtuosity and fiery acoustic rhythms. Dinner guests will enjoy a performance featuring sacred and classical crossover elements. The event aims to bridge the gap between Stratford’s traditional classical roots and a modern, global sound.
"This evening is about more than a concert; it’s about place-making," says Kyle Priestley. "We wanted to create an event that feels like a ‘Doors Open’ celebration—where the community can gather, share a meal, and experience the incredible acoustics of Copperlight in a way they haven’t before."
A Two-Tiered Experience
The event offers two ways for the public to engage:
1. The Civic Dinner: An intimate dining experience held within the venue. This provides a rare opportunity for local leaders, arts patrons, and neighbors to connect over a curated menu and two bonus performances featuring the historic pipe organ of Copperlight.
2. The Evening Concert: A marquee performance in the heart of Stratford open to the wider public, featuring a Latin Jazz quartet followed by a Gipsy Kings tribute.
Civic Engagement
The event has already garnered interest from local civic and arts leaders, positioning it as a key "shoulder season" highlight before the Stratford Festival’s main stage season begins. Organizers have focused on making the evening a celebration of arts and culture rooted in local economic development and community well-being.
Tickets and Availability
Given the limited capacity of the dinner, early booking is encouraged. Tickets for both the dinner-and-concert package and concert-only admission are available now.
· What: A Civic Cultural Evening
· When: Saturday, April 18 | Cocktail Reception 5:00 PM with Dinner at 6:00 PM, Concert General Admission Doors 7:30PM Concert 8:30 PM
· Where: Copperlight, Stratford
Tickets: copperlight.ca
Media Contact:
Kyle Priestley
Copperlight Stratford
Kyle@eleven11culture.ca
519.504.7399
