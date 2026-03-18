DIY Depot USA Publishes Kitchen Cabinet Category Page Showcasing 157 Listed Products and On-Page Sorting and Price Filters
DIY Depot USA has published its Kitchen Cabinet product-category page on diydepotusa.com, presenting a browsable catalog of kitchen cabinet items. The page includes product listings, category navigation, sorting controls, and a price filter to help visitors review available cabinet-related items in one place.
Fresno, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DIY Depot USA announced the publication of its Kitchen Cabinet category page on diydepotusa.com, providing an organized view of kitchen cabinet listings within the site’s product catalog. The page is titled “Kitchen Cabinet” and displays a product grid with navigation tools designed for browsing and comparing items.
According to the Kitchen Cabinet category page, the listing currently shows “1–12 of 157 results,” indicating the total number of products assigned to the Kitchen Cabinet category at the time of publication. The page also includes controls that allow visitors to change how many products appear per view (with options shown on-page) and to sort listings using built-in sorting selections such as default sorting, popularity, latest, and price-based ordering.
The category page includes a left-side “Categories” section that lists additional site categories and their displayed product counts, including Base Cabinet (35 products), baseboards (4 products), Cabinet and Mirrors (4 products), and Kitchen Sink (2 products), along with other categories shown with zero products. A “Filter by price” section is also present, with fields for minimum and maximum price and an on-page filter control.
Within the product grid, individual listings show product titles, pricing, and the notation “Price Excluding Tax.” Examples visible on the first page of results include items such as “12 inch 3 Drawer Base,” “18″ 3 drawer base cabinet,” “24inch X 30inch Wall Diagonal Corner,” and “30inchX84inchX24inch Drawer Oven Cabinet,” each displayed with an individual price and standard shopping controls such as add-to-cart and quick view options.
“The Kitchen Cabinet category page brings the cabinet listings together with on-page sorting and filtering controls so visitors can review products by category and browse the catalog in a consistent format,” said a spokesperson from DIY Depot USA.
According to the Kitchen Cabinet category page, the listing currently shows “1–12 of 157 results,” indicating the total number of products assigned to the Kitchen Cabinet category at the time of publication. The page also includes controls that allow visitors to change how many products appear per view (with options shown on-page) and to sort listings using built-in sorting selections such as default sorting, popularity, latest, and price-based ordering.
The category page includes a left-side “Categories” section that lists additional site categories and their displayed product counts, including Base Cabinet (35 products), baseboards (4 products), Cabinet and Mirrors (4 products), and Kitchen Sink (2 products), along with other categories shown with zero products. A “Filter by price” section is also present, with fields for minimum and maximum price and an on-page filter control.
Within the product grid, individual listings show product titles, pricing, and the notation “Price Excluding Tax.” Examples visible on the first page of results include items such as “12 inch 3 Drawer Base,” “18″ 3 drawer base cabinet,” “24inch X 30inch Wall Diagonal Corner,” and “30inchX84inchX24inch Drawer Oven Cabinet,” each displayed with an individual price and standard shopping controls such as add-to-cart and quick view options.
“The Kitchen Cabinet category page brings the cabinet listings together with on-page sorting and filtering controls so visitors can review products by category and browse the catalog in a consistent format,” said a spokesperson from DIY Depot USA.
Contact
DIY Depot USAContact
Husein Shakir
661-412-3248
diydepotusa.com
Husein Shakir
661-412-3248
diydepotusa.com
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