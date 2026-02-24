17 Years Shaping Chocolate: Ricardo Trillos Returns to Open Chocoa Forum
For the second consecutive year, The Choconnector founder delivered entrepreneurship and business development sessions for chocolate makers and cacao associations attending Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate industry festival.
Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ricardo Trillos, Metro Atlanta resident, Founder of The Choconnector and co-founder of Cao Chocolates, returned for the second consecutive year as opening speaker at the Chocolate Makers Forum during Chocoa, Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate sustainability festival.
With 18 years of experience in the chocolate industry through Cao Chocolates and his advisory work with brands worldwide, Trillos has built a reputation for integrating craft excellence with disciplined business strategy. His second invitation to open the forum reflects continued recognition of his leadership in entrepreneurship and business development within the global chocolate sector.
The Chocolate Makers Forum brings together chocolate makers, cacao associations, equipment manufacturers, and industry stakeholders from multiple continents. This year, Trillos delivered two business-focused sessions addressing the strategic challenges facing emerging and growing chocolate brands.
His presentations outlined practical frameworks for:
Scaling sustainably
Strengthening brand positioning
Clarifying pricing structures
Preparing for distribution and retail expansion
Developing actionable growth plans
"Craft excellence is essential," Trillos shared during the forum. "But sustainable growth requires strong entrepreneurial foundations. Chocolate makers must think not only as artisans, but as strategic business leaders.”
Chocoa convenes professionals across the global value chain — from cacao producers and cooperatives to established and emerging brands. Throughout the festival, Trillos engaged with chocolate makers and cacao associations visiting from around the world, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening the business side
of chocolate.
Following his sessions, he offered complimentary consultations to emerging brands, helping founders define clear next steps and structured action plans for the months ahead.
Through The Choconnector, Trillos continues to advance entrepreneurship education within the international chocolate and cacao industry — supporting makers in building resilient, growth-oriented enterprises.
About The Choconnector
The Choconnector is a consultancy dedicated to supporting chocolate entrepreneurs through strategic planning, branding development, operational systems, and distribution readiness. The organization works with chocolate makers and cacao stakeholders worldwide to strengthen the path from origin to market.
www.thechoconnector.com
Instagram.com/thechoconnector
Phone: 305-879-0281
