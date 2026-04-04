Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses.
Columbus, OH, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hyper Tech Research Introduces Behind-the-Meter Power Solution for Data Centers
Hyper Tech Research Inc. today announced the development of high-efficiency generators and alternators designed for use in AI data centers, where demand for power continues to increase alongside rapid growth in computing needs.
The systems are designed to operate with a range of rotating prime movers, including natural gas, hydrogen, steam, and nuclear, and can function across varying rotational speeds. According to the company, the technology is capable of generating AC or DC power at voltage levels suitable for GPU and CPU infrastructure, with the aim of reducing reliance on traditional grid connections and transformer systems.
In many regions, data center developers are facing extended timelines for grid interconnection, along with rising energy costs and infrastructure constraints. As a result, some operators are evaluating behind-the-meter energy solutions to supplement or bypass utility-dependent power delivery.
Hyper Tech stated that its generator systems are intended to support modular deployment in the 10–50 MW range, with the ability to scale for larger installations. The company noted that the design may reduce the need for certain high- and medium-voltage equipment commonly used in conventional data center power systems, potentially simplifying infrastructure requirements.
“Access to reliable and timely power has become a key consideration in data center development,” said Mike Tomsic, President of Hyper Tech Research Inc. “Our focus is on developing technologies that expand the range of options available to operators as they plan new capacity.”
The company is targeting initial product deliveries beginning in 2028 and is currently engaged in discussions with potential partners and customers regarding future applications of the technology.
Media, Developers, Hyperscalers, and Investor Contact:
Mike Tomsic, President Hyper Tech Research Inc.
539 Industrial Mile Rd. Columbus, OH 43228
Cell: 740-517-3569 | Office: 614-481-8050 x2432
mtomsic@hypertechresearch.com
Hyper Tech Research Inc. today announced the development of high-efficiency generators and alternators designed for use in AI data centers, where demand for power continues to increase alongside rapid growth in computing needs.
The systems are designed to operate with a range of rotating prime movers, including natural gas, hydrogen, steam, and nuclear, and can function across varying rotational speeds. According to the company, the technology is capable of generating AC or DC power at voltage levels suitable for GPU and CPU infrastructure, with the aim of reducing reliance on traditional grid connections and transformer systems.
In many regions, data center developers are facing extended timelines for grid interconnection, along with rising energy costs and infrastructure constraints. As a result, some operators are evaluating behind-the-meter energy solutions to supplement or bypass utility-dependent power delivery.
Hyper Tech stated that its generator systems are intended to support modular deployment in the 10–50 MW range, with the ability to scale for larger installations. The company noted that the design may reduce the need for certain high- and medium-voltage equipment commonly used in conventional data center power systems, potentially simplifying infrastructure requirements.
“Access to reliable and timely power has become a key consideration in data center development,” said Mike Tomsic, President of Hyper Tech Research Inc. “Our focus is on developing technologies that expand the range of options available to operators as they plan new capacity.”
The company is targeting initial product deliveries beginning in 2028 and is currently engaged in discussions with potential partners and customers regarding future applications of the technology.
Media, Developers, Hyperscalers, and Investor Contact:
Mike Tomsic, President Hyper Tech Research Inc.
539 Industrial Mile Rd. Columbus, OH 43228
Cell: 740-517-3569 | Office: 614-481-8050 x2432
mtomsic@hypertechresearch.com
Contact
Hyper Tech ResearchContact
Mike Tomsic
614-481-8050 x 2432
Mike Tomsic
614-481-8050 x 2432
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