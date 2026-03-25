W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features
Jacksonville, FL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by separating the living room from the kitchen and dining areas, creating improved privacy, quieter interiors, and a more traditional flow that many homeowners are requesting again.
“The market has been heavily focused on open concept for a long time, but we are seeing renewed demand for homes where the living room is separate from the kitchen and dining areas,” said Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs. “Closed concept design helps separate spaces visually and can reduce noise transfer, which fits how many families live today. We designed these plans to include modern must haves like walk-in pantries and larger primary suites while still preserving the comfort and function of more defined rooms.”
The new closed concept collection is intended to serve a range of lifestyles, from households that value quieter gathering spaces to buyers who want a dedicated living room for entertaining, relaxing, or working from home without activity spilling over from the kitchen. By pairing defined-room layouts with current design priorities, W.L. Martin Home Designs aims to give developers more variety when selecting plans for communities and infill projects, especially in markets where buyers are asking for something different than the typical wide-open great room.
These additions reinforce W.L. Martin Home Designs’ commitment to offering options that fit real-world needs, whether a buyer prefers open concept, closed concept, or a thoughtful blend of both. The new plans provide developers a fresh product angle and another way to differentiate homes in competitive neighborhoods, while still delivering the features buyers expect in newer construction.
The new closed concept collection launches with two of our newest plans, available at www.wlmartinhomes.com, with full exterior and interior views under plan numbers 24639 (wlmartinhomes.com/house-plan-details?plan_id=24639) and 24640 (wlmartinhomes.com/house-plan-details?plan_id=24640).
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs, has been designing homes since 1983. He founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986, originally designing homes for contractors and homeowners in northern Florida, and he also built homes for several years after obtaining his building license. As demand for his plans grew, he returned to designing exclusively. Martin’s work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness.
For more information on the new closed concept plans or to explore the full plan collection, visit https://wlmartinhomes.com.
“The market has been heavily focused on open concept for a long time, but we are seeing renewed demand for homes where the living room is separate from the kitchen and dining areas,” said Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs. “Closed concept design helps separate spaces visually and can reduce noise transfer, which fits how many families live today. We designed these plans to include modern must haves like walk-in pantries and larger primary suites while still preserving the comfort and function of more defined rooms.”
The new closed concept collection is intended to serve a range of lifestyles, from households that value quieter gathering spaces to buyers who want a dedicated living room for entertaining, relaxing, or working from home without activity spilling over from the kitchen. By pairing defined-room layouts with current design priorities, W.L. Martin Home Designs aims to give developers more variety when selecting plans for communities and infill projects, especially in markets where buyers are asking for something different than the typical wide-open great room.
These additions reinforce W.L. Martin Home Designs’ commitment to offering options that fit real-world needs, whether a buyer prefers open concept, closed concept, or a thoughtful blend of both. The new plans provide developers a fresh product angle and another way to differentiate homes in competitive neighborhoods, while still delivering the features buyers expect in newer construction.
The new closed concept collection launches with two of our newest plans, available at www.wlmartinhomes.com, with full exterior and interior views under plan numbers 24639 (wlmartinhomes.com/house-plan-details?plan_id=24639) and 24640 (wlmartinhomes.com/house-plan-details?plan_id=24640).
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs, has been designing homes since 1983. He founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986, originally designing homes for contractors and homeowners in northern Florida, and he also built homes for several years after obtaining his building license. As demand for his plans grew, he returned to designing exclusively. Martin’s work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness.
For more information on the new closed concept plans or to explore the full plan collection, visit https://wlmartinhomes.com.
Contact
W.L. Martin Home DesignsContact
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
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