Maria Levato Releases New Book, "The Fate of Angels and Demons"
Maria Levato's new book, "The Fate of Angels and Demons," is now available in paperback, ebook, and special edition hardcover formats. Early reviews display high praise.
Salisbury, MD, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maria Levato's new book, "The Fate of Angels and Demons," released at midnight. As of today, the paperback and ebook are available for purchase at all major retailers. Though, the special edition hardcover is only available through the authors website.
The books summary reads, "Lilly, a priestess sent to prevent a prophecy that foretold the death of her brother, the heir to Oceanica's throne, from unfolding falls in love with the demon king that is said to be his killer—and goes even more insane than he is.
Michael, the demon king of Tendu, has long resented the royal family of Oceanica due to the part they played in his fathers downfall—little does he know, his obsession with this priestess might lead to his own."
Early reviews of the book consist of high star ratings and praise as seen on the books Goodreads page.
Press inquiries should be directed to the author via the information provided.
The books summary reads, "Lilly, a priestess sent to prevent a prophecy that foretold the death of her brother, the heir to Oceanica's throne, from unfolding falls in love with the demon king that is said to be his killer—and goes even more insane than he is.
Michael, the demon king of Tendu, has long resented the royal family of Oceanica due to the part they played in his fathers downfall—little does he know, his obsession with this priestess might lead to his own."
Early reviews of the book consist of high star ratings and praise as seen on the books Goodreads page.
Press inquiries should be directed to the author via the information provided.
Contact
Maria LevatoContact
901-609-4176
www.marialevato.com
Bluesky: @marialevato.com
IG/Threads: @malevato6
901-609-4176
www.marialevato.com
Bluesky: @marialevato.com
IG/Threads: @malevato6
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