Rreal Tacos to Introduce Its Acclaimed Tequila & Mezcal Program to Tampa Bay This Fall
Tampa, FL, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As construction advances on its first Florida location, Atlanta-based Rreal Tacos is preparing to introduce Tampa Bay to one of the country’s most talked‑about tequila and mezcal programs.
The restaurant was named among the Top 15 Best Tequila Places to Drink Tequila Around the United States by Food & Wine (https://www.foodandwine.com/best-tequila-bars-7482005), a distinction that reflects the brand’s growing national profile.
Known for pairing authentic Mexican street food with a deep, carefully curated agave spirits selection, Rreal Tacos has built a reputation under the leadership of Beverage Director and Partner Arturo Salgado. The Tampa Bay opening marks the company’s first expansion outside Georgia and a significant milestone in its Southeast growth strategy.
Salgado, who is completing advanced certification toward becoming a Master Mezcalier, oversees what industry observers consider one of the country’s most extensive agave spirits collections. His approach emphasizes education, regional diversity, and traditional production methods — elements that have helped shape Rreal Tacos’ reputation within the tequila and mezcal community.
“Our goal has always been to treat the bar with the same intention and authenticity as the kitchen,” said Salgado. “Tampa Bay has a vibrant dining culture, and we’re excited to introduce guests to the depth and history behind agave spirits.”
Rreal Tacos operates as an employee-owned, owner-operated concept, promoting from within and remaining independent of private equity or franchising. That structure, the company says, allows it to maintain consistency in its food, hospitality, and culture as it expands.
“Tampa Bay isn’t just another market for us — it’s a place where we see long-term opportunity,” said Miguel Hernandez, Partner at Rreal Tacos. “We’re investing in local talent, bringing our experienced opening team, and building relationships that will anchor us in the community.”
In the coming months, the company plans to share additional updates highlighting its culinary philosophy, team members, and community-focused initiatives as the opening approaches.
The Tampa Bay location is slated to open later this year.
About Rreal Tacos: Rreal Tacos is a fast-growing Mexican street‑food concept known for its authentic flavors, house‑made ingredients, and high‑energy dining experience. Started in 2015, the brand serves made‑to‑order tacos, margaritas, and regional specialties rooted in traditional Mexican recipes. Since opening its flagship Atlanta location, Rreal Tacos has expanded across the metro area and continues to grow throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit RrealTacos.com.
