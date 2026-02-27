Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Newark, DE, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance its national growth strategy. John Hamlin is an entrepreneur and the owner and CEO of Hamlin and Associates, an automotive marketing and training company he founded in 1988 and headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida. Hamlin and Associates won the global marketing award for best use of data, which speaks volumes about the caliber of leadership, data intelligence and execution John brings. Hamlin and Associates supports automotive dealers with cutting edge service and performance focused training and today serves more than 2,000 dealerships across the United States.
Known for a leadership style rooted in service, Hamlin has long championed community impact through hands on philanthropy and civic involvement. He previously served as a board member of Make A Wish Foundation and as Chairman of the Bruce Rossmeyer Ride for Children, where he was the leading sponsor and committee chair for more than a decade. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the Volusia Sheriff’s Foundation and is active in community safety and law enforcement initiatives across Volusia County.
Hamlin is also a proud father to his daughter Autumn and enjoys animals, yardwork, hiking, and climbing mountains. He is particularly dedicated to helping children and individuals devoted to maintaining peace, such as those in law enforcement and the military.
“We are truly honored that John has accepted this role,” said Ellis. “His leadership, integrity, and decades of experience serving dealers nationwide align directly with our mission. John understands the operational realities of today’s automotive marketplace, and his strategic insight will help guide Agile Auto as we pursue our growth goals. His commitment to service and to building strong organizations will make a meaningful impact on our future.” - John Ellis, CEO
Hamlin’s appointment further strengthens Agile Auto’s governance framework and supports the company’s continued expansion as it partners with franchise dealers navigating a rapidly evolving automotive industry.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
