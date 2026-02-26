Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Greenville, SC, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate
Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities throughout the Upstate of South Carolina.
Upstate International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people and cultures across the region by promoting cultural exchange, global engagement, and meaningful community integration. The organization plays a vital role in helping international professionals, families, and newcomers build strong connections in the Upstate.
Hall’s legal practice is built around both immigration law and serious injury litigation. In his immigration practice, he assists employers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and families with business-based and family-based immigration matters, helping them navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system and build stable futures in their communities.
In his injury practice, Hall represents individuals and families in complex cases involving commercial trucking collisions, cycling crashes, and products liability claims, advocating for clients who have suffered significant harm.
“Immigrant families and international professionals are essential to the economic and cultural strength of the Upstate,” said Hall. “Upstate International plays a key role in helping newcomers feel welcomed and connected. I’m honored to support that mission through board service.”
Hall’s firm is committed to accessibility and clear communication, proudly serving Spanish-speaking clients with bilingual staff. The firm maintains offices in Greenville, South Carolina; Saluda, North Carolina; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, serving clients across the Carolinas.
By joining the board of Upstate International, Hall brings both legal experience and a strong commitment to fostering opportunity, stability, and inclusion for immigrant communities throughout the region.
For more information, please contact:
Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
877-878-7584
bhall@halltrials.com
halltrials.com
For more information about Upstate International, visit www.upstateinternational.org.
Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities throughout the Upstate of South Carolina.
Upstate International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people and cultures across the region by promoting cultural exchange, global engagement, and meaningful community integration. The organization plays a vital role in helping international professionals, families, and newcomers build strong connections in the Upstate.
Hall’s legal practice is built around both immigration law and serious injury litigation. In his immigration practice, he assists employers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and families with business-based and family-based immigration matters, helping them navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system and build stable futures in their communities.
In his injury practice, Hall represents individuals and families in complex cases involving commercial trucking collisions, cycling crashes, and products liability claims, advocating for clients who have suffered significant harm.
“Immigrant families and international professionals are essential to the economic and cultural strength of the Upstate,” said Hall. “Upstate International plays a key role in helping newcomers feel welcomed and connected. I’m honored to support that mission through board service.”
Hall’s firm is committed to accessibility and clear communication, proudly serving Spanish-speaking clients with bilingual staff. The firm maintains offices in Greenville, South Carolina; Saluda, North Carolina; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, serving clients across the Carolinas.
By joining the board of Upstate International, Hall brings both legal experience and a strong commitment to fostering opportunity, stability, and inclusion for immigrant communities throughout the region.
For more information, please contact:
Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
877-878-7584
bhall@halltrials.com
halltrials.com
For more information about Upstate International, visit www.upstateinternational.org.
Contact
Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLCContact
Brandon Hall
877-878-7584
halltrials.com
Brandon Hall
877-878-7584
halltrials.com
Categories