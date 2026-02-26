Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide.
Atlantic City, NJ, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org is proud to announce that our Founder and Executive Director, Gary Oppenheimer, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Annual Educational Conference & Exhibition hosted by the New Jersey Environmental Health Association, taking place March 1 through March 3, 2026 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City.
The NJEHA Annual Educational Conference brings together environmental and public health professionals, municipal leaders, planners, engineers, emergency responders, educators, and industry partners from across New Jersey. Attendees participate in continuing education sessions covering key environmental and public health topics including food safety, environmental quality, regulatory updates, community health protection, emergency preparedness, sustainable practices, and emerging environmental health challenges.
Gary Oppenheimer will address the growing intersection of environmental stewardship and public health through the lens of food waste reduction, community nutrition, and sustainable local solutions. In 2009, he created a nationwide nonprofit called AmpleHarvest.org that now enables millions of home and community gardeners to donate surplus harvests to 8,300 local food pantries in 5,800 communities across all 50 states.
By keeping fresh food out of landfills and redirecting it to families in need, AmpleHarvest.org helps:
Reduce food waste and associated greenhouse gas emissions
Increase access to fresh, nutrient-dense foods
Support stronger local public health outcomes
Strengthen community resilience
Advance sustainable food systems nationwide
According to Gary, “AmpleHarvest.org educates and enables hundreds of thousands of gardeners across the Garden State to donate their surplus harvests, unlocking an untapped source of nutritious food that strengthens community health while cutting landfill waste and reducing the environmental footprint of transport and packaging.”
Visit www.AmpleHarvest.org/Closeup and www.AmpleHarvest.org/BigPicture to learn more.
Gary is widely recognized as a national leader in food waste reduction and community-based environmental solutions. His work has earned him recognition as a CNN Hero and a World Food Prize nominee, and he regularly speaks to government agencies, universities, nonprofit organizations, and industry groups about scalable, technology-driven approaches to addressing hunger and environmental challenges.
His keynote at the NJEHA Conference will highlight practical, community-level strategies that align environmental protection with improved public health. By connecting local food systems, reducing waste streams, and increasing access to fresh food, AmpleHarvest.org demonstrates how simple community actions can generate sustained environmental and health benefits.
Media contact, headshot, and background materials: www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit.
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger by enabling gardeners to donate surplus harvests to local food pantries. Through technology, education, and community engagement, AmpleHarvest.org advances environmental sustainability, public health, and food security across the United States.
About the NJEHA Annual Educational Conference
The NJEHA Annual Educational Conference is a major gathering of environmental and public health professionals from across New Jersey and beyond. Participants explore a wide range of topics, including environmental quality, food safety, public health policy, community planning, emergency response, regulatory updates, and emerging trends in environmental health practice. The conference also includes networking receptions, professional development sessions, and opportunities for exhibitors to share solutions with practitioners.
Event Details:
Dates: March 1–3, 2026
Location: Tropicana Resort and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Contact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
