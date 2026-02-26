Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference

Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide.