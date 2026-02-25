CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales.
Ron brings more than 30 years of client-facing experience and a proven track record of building strong teams, trusted relationships, and results-driven sales organizations. Known for his consultative approach, Ron leads by listening first, asking the right questions, and leveraging the right resources to help clients solve problems and succeed.
Prior to joining CCi Voice, Ron played a key role at Spire, a data and analytics company serving the CPG and grocery industries. Joining the company in 2008 alongside its founders, he helped build the retail division from the ground up. During his tenure, the team added high-value retailer clients, collected data from more than 30 million U.S. grocery shopping households, and developed the strong retailer relationships that ultimately led to Spire’s acquisition by Datalogix in 2014. Central to that success was a client-first culture guided by the principle, “We help our retailers win.”
“Ron’s philosophy aligns perfectly with who we are at CCi Voice,” said Michael LeBlanc, Founder and CEO at CCi Voice. “He understands that long-term success comes from putting the client first, building trust, and delivering real solutions. We are excited to have him lead our sales efforts as we continue to grow.”
In his role as Director of Sales, Ron will oversee sales strategy and business development, working closely with clients across municipalities, schools, nonprofits, and businesses to help them strengthen communications, enhance safety, and plan for future needs.
“I’m excited to join CCi Voice because the values are a true match,” said Ron Berry. “The focus here is on helping clients win, solving real problems, and building lasting partnerships. That is how I have always worked, and I’m proud to bring that mindset to the CCi Voice team.”
Outside of work, Ron enjoys spending time with his wife and four sons, staying active through sports such as tennis and golf, and cheering on his favorite hockey teams.
About CCi Voice
CCi Voice is a local provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions serving municipalities, schools, nonprofits, and businesses throughout the Northeast. With decades of telecommunications experience, CCi Voice delivers reliable technology, responsive local support, and solutions designed to protect and connect the communities it serves.
Contact
Lydia Walter
203-938-8400
https://ccivoice.com
sales@ccivoice.com
