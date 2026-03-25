Buckingham Palace Has Hard Water While Loch Ness Records Higher Chlorine Levels, UK Water Data Analysis Reveals

PureShowers.co.uk has compared official water quality reports from Buckingham Palace and the Loch Ness region, uncovering major contrasts in mineral content and chlorine levels. The analysis shows how UK tap water varies significantly by postcode and highlights that households can access their own local water quality reports online in minutes.