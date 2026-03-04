Author Desiree O’Connor’s New Book, "Reclaiming Your Reputation: A Workbook Specifically for You," is a Helpful Resource for Those Seeking to Repair and Rebuild
Recent release “Reclaiming Your Reputation: A Workbook Specifically for You” from Page Publishing author Desiree O’Connor is a self-help workbook designed to guide individuals through the challenges of rebuilding their reputation after experiencing real or perceived damage.
New York, NY, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Desiree O’Connor, who lives in Bermuda, has completed her new book, “Reclaiming Your Reputation: A Workbook Specifically for You”: a step-by-step guide especially valuable for those living in small communities, where reputation can significantly impact daily life.
A devoted single mother, author Desiree O’Connor shares her life with two free-thinking teenagers, two rambunctious dogs, and one nonchalant cat. Writing from experience has become a passion for Desiree. “Reclaiming Your Reputation” is her debut self-help book, marking her official entry into the literary world. She currently has several projects in progress, including a made-for-TV series inspired by true crime stories, which is set to begin production with a Bermudian film company. Additionally, she is working on two more books, each exploring unique themes drawn from real-life experiences.
Professionally, Desiree has dedicated her career to advocating for individuals who are considered socially and behaviorally challenging. She is a risk and prevention practitioner with extensive education in Canada and the US, earning her Master of Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education in 2003. With over a decade of experience as an educator and nearly two decades as a social services manager in local housing, she brings deep expertise to her work. Desiree is also the founder of ARM Consulting Services, a practice designed to help individuals develop goals, create effective action plans, and find solutions to life’s challenges.
Desiree writes, “When a personal circumstance or situation has occurred that has perceivably destroyed credibility and integrity, it is imperative that proper planning and action are taken to thwart further negative outcomes. No matter what the circumstance is that has tarnished your reputation, we will help you organize, create plans, and encourage actions to accomplish your own personal goals and regain your confidence to reenter the community vibrantly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Desiree O’Connor’s straightforward guide helps readers understand their situation, repair and rebuild their reputation, protect themselves, reflect on their experiences, and practice self-care during this process
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase “Reclaiming Your Reputation: A Workbook Specifically for You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
