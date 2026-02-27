Popular Taco & Margarita Spot Nueva Cantina Coming to Palm Harbor

Nueva Cantina announced plans to open its fourth Tampa Bay location in Palm Harbor, Florida, in Summer 2026. Located at 35903 US Highway 19 N in the Palm Harbor Shops Plaza, the new Mexican restaurant and bar will feature street-style tacos, a scratch kitchen, and fresh-squeezed, house-made margaritas. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and modern take on Mexican street food, Nueva Cantina continues its rapid regional expansion across Tampa Bay.