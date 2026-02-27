Popular Taco & Margarita Spot Nueva Cantina Coming to Palm Harbor
Nueva Cantina announced plans to open its fourth Tampa Bay location in Palm Harbor, Florida, in Summer 2026. Located at 35903 US Highway 19 N in the Palm Harbor Shops Plaza, the new Mexican restaurant and bar will feature street-style tacos, a scratch kitchen, and fresh-squeezed, house-made margaritas. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and modern take on Mexican street food, Nueva Cantina continues its rapid regional expansion across Tampa Bay.
Palm Harbor, FL, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nueva Cantina today announced plans to open its fourth restaurant location in Palm Harbor, Florida, continuing the brand’s rapid expansion across the Tampa Bay region. The new Mexican restaurant and bar will be located in the Palm Harbor Shops Plaza at 35903 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684, with an anticipated opening in Summer 2026.
The Palm Harbor opening marks Nueva Cantina’s fourth location in Tampa Bay in less than two years, reinforcing the brand’s momentum as a fast-growing destination for street-style tacos and fresh-squeezed margaritas. Known for its scratch kitchen, vibrant atmosphere, and modern take on Mexican street food, Nueva Cantina has built a loyal following across the region for its bold flavors and energetic dining experience.
“Nueva Cantina is on a mission to become Tampa Bay’s go-to destination for tacos and margaritas,” said Raul Medina, Owner and CEO of Nueva Cantina. “Palm Harbor is a beautiful coastal area that connects so many communities along US Highway 19, and we’re excited to bring our tacos, margaritas, and signature vibes to the west coast of Florida.”
The Palm Harbor location will feature Nueva Cantina’s signature design, including vibrant décor, an elevated bar and dining room, and an inviting outdoor patio inspired by the streets of Mexico. The space is designed to serve as a neighborhood gathering spot for quick lunches, casual date nights, family dinners, celebrations, and happy hour with friends.
The menu will showcase Nueva Cantina fan favorites such as crispy birria tacos, slow-cooked barbacoa, the brand’s signature Birria Pizza, and the popular 12-Taco Tour platter. The bar program will highlight fresh-squeezed house-made margaritas crafted daily with real citrus juice and premium spirits, along with a curated selection of top-shelf tequilas, small-batch mezcals, and handcrafted agave cocktails.
Nueva Cantina also differentiates itself as an employee-owned restaurant group, with top-performing team members earning equity ownership in their locations. This structure fuels a culture of accountability, hospitality, and pride, empowering staff to deliver exceptional service and memorable dining experiences.
“We consistently hear from guests who drive 30 minutes or more to visit our restaurants,” said Ben Stanczik, Chief Marketing Officer of Nueva Cantina. “This new location allows us to better serve those loyal fans while introducing the Nueva Cantina experience to Palm Harbor. From the flavors to the design, we want guests to feel transported the moment they walk through the doors.”
With continued expansion planned across Tampa Bay, Nueva Cantina is building more than restaurants — the brand is creating community-driven destinations centered around great food, great drinks, and great people.
About Nueva Cantina
Founded in Tampa Bay, Nueva Cantina is a modern Mexican street food restaurant and margarita bar known for its scratch kitchen, vibrant atmosphere, and bold, authentic flavors. The brand features street-style tacos, fresh-squeezed margaritas, and a curated tequila and mezcal program. Nueva Cantina operates multiple locations across the Tampa Bay region and continues to expand throughout Florida.
Contact
Ben Stanczik
239-560-9335
www.nuevacantina.com
www.nuevacantina.com
