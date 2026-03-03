Future Horizons Announces the Release of Sensory Wellness: The Art and Science of Thriving and the Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal by Robyn Chu MOT, OTR/L
Robyn Chu is a thought leader and storyteller in sensory wellness who inspires people to reconnect with their senses and live sensationally with courage, creativity, and joy. With her unique gift for making neuroscience exciting, she transforms how we think about sensory wellness. As founder of Growing Healthy Seasons, a collaborative team of over 75 therapists, Robyn pioneers sensory wellness principles that reach communities worldwide.
Arlington, TX, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Sensory Wellness does a great job of helping people understand how their nervous system works so they can make themselves better." - Dr. Temple Grandin
These guides will help bridge the gap between understanding sensory wellness and putting it into practice. Drawing on the foundations of neuroscience, personal reflection, and practical strategies, "Sensory Wellness" and the "Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal" invites readers to explore the profound impact of sensory input on their overall well-being.
In "Sensory Wellness: The Art and Science of Thriving," the journey begins with an introduction to the concept of sensory wellness, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting with our internal sensory experiences to support regulation and self-awareness. The author, an occupational therapist specializing in sensory processing, shares expert guidance with insightful anecdotes showing how sensory health can elevate us from merely surviving to flourishing.
Section Two delves into the intricacies of various sensory systems. Each chapter provides a detailed overview of the development, function, and impact of these systems on our daily lives. Through exercises and practical tips, it encourages readers to identify their sensory preferences and integrate sensory regulation strategies into their routines.
The book concludes by offering tools and techniques to enhance regulation, resilience, and overall health. By embracing sensory wellness, readers can foster deeper connections with themselves and others, improving relationships and as well as work performance. In "Sensory Wellness," you will discover how tuning into your body's signals and adjusting your sensory environment can lead to a more connected, joyful life. Whether you are a parent, educator, therapist, or simply someone interested in improving your sensory health, this book provides valuable insights and techniques to help you grow.
The "Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal" is the companion piece of "Sensory Wellness," the life-changing book that bridges the gap between understanding sensory wellness and putting it into practice. Think of this journal as a guide for learning how to bloom into your best self, just like a flower nourished by the right soil, water, and sunlight. The reflection questions and sensory exploration exercises will guide you along your journey, deepening your friendship with your brain and body.
While reflecting and engaging in these integration activities, honor and listen to your body. It is okay to pause, take a moment, call a friend, or take a pass. We can all live a more connected, joy-filled life by leaning into sensation: the path is yours to choose.
