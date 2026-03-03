Future Horizons Announces the Release of Sensory Wellness: The Art and Science of Thriving and the Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal by Robyn Chu MOT, OTR/L

Robyn Chu is a thought leader and storyteller in sensory wellness who inspires people to reconnect with their senses and live sensationally with courage, creativity, and joy. With her unique gift for making neuroscience exciting, she transforms how we think about sensory wellness. As founder of Growing Healthy Seasons, a collaborative team of over 75 therapists, Robyn pioneers sensory wellness principles that reach communities worldwide.