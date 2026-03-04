Jo-Lynn Herbert’s New Book, "Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir," is a Collection of Poems and Reflections from the Author's Life
Espanola, NM, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jo-Lynn Herbert, a licensed social worker and Associate Editor for Indie Incognito Magazine, has completed her most recent book, “Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir”: a poignant and compelling series of poems that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on past, present and future experiences that have come to define her.
“The universe holds all parts of us and our lives even when we have forgotten therefore feeling, observing, listening, accepting, sensing and visualizing are not attributed to guessing, doubting, disbelief, or self-degradation,” writes Jo-Lynn. “It’s an invite for revelation, wisdom and empowerment enabling our limitless transformation to happen to see ourselves in the mirror to smile to say hello and be heard and cherished. We must give ourselves and each other a chance to experience it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jo-Lynn Herbert’s book is an alluring self-portrait inviting you and all to join this journey to feel her inspiration to move the way the universe sees one to move with all the gravity we were gifted to capture. Jo-Lynn’s literary expresses personal insights, struggles, and triumphs in a deep candid view. “Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life making it a must-read for fans of this true-life genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The universe holds all parts of us and our lives even when we have forgotten therefore feeling, observing, listening, accepting, sensing and visualizing are not attributed to guessing, doubting, disbelief, or self-degradation,” writes Jo-Lynn. “It’s an invite for revelation, wisdom and empowerment enabling our limitless transformation to happen to see ourselves in the mirror to smile to say hello and be heard and cherished. We must give ourselves and each other a chance to experience it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jo-Lynn Herbert’s book is an alluring self-portrait inviting you and all to join this journey to feel her inspiration to move the way the universe sees one to move with all the gravity we were gifted to capture. Jo-Lynn’s literary expresses personal insights, struggles, and triumphs in a deep candid view. “Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life making it a must-read for fans of this true-life genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jo-Lynn’s Written Expressions from City, Ocean to a Mountain: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories