Marissa R. Conklin’s New Book, “From Educator to Her Majesty: Book 2 Kingdom of Lehavre,” Follows a Teacher’s Surprising Ascent to the Throne as She Becomes a King’s Wife
Anchorage, AK, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marissa R. Conklin, a loving mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development and owns her own childcare/school readiness center, has completed her most recent book, “From Educator to Her Majesty: Book 2 Kingdom of Lehavre”: a thrilling romance that follows a teacher who falls in love with a king and becomes his queen, only to find herself navigating the trials of the crown as well as her own personal struggles and traumas.
Conklin writes, “Something about this guy’s guise at fake innocence really riles me up. Though truthfully, part of my rage stems from seeing my evil ex. But it doesn’t matter. This guy isn’t safe, and he doesn’t belong around my Caroline.
“‘You know who. The man who forced himself on your sister, not only making lewd comments but kissing her, forcing her to punch him, causing her to go to emergency surgery. And it’s all your fault. You are not welcome anywhere near her, or us.’
“His face went through a gambit of emotions, and then he moved closer to Caroline, putting his hand on her arm as if to comfort her. What nerve! He whispered to her, ‘Are you okay, sis?’
“She nodded, saying, ‘I’m fine now. I know you didn’t text me.’
“That’s it. I needed to put this no-good phony in his place, and fast. I screamed, ‘Caroline believes in the good in people far more than you deserve. I want you out of the castle, or I will banish you for good!’
“It was excessive. But it made a point. No one else got to mess with Caroline again. We had more than enough trials before the engagement. I would move heaven and earth to make sure our marriage was much healthier and safer.
“He drew himself to his full height, taller than me, as he spoke with a very icy tone. ‘How dare you try to banish me for checking in on my sister. Peppering me with accusations without even stopping to try to verify whether I was involved or not! You are just as shitty as your father!’”
Published by Fulton Books, Marissa R. Conklin’s book is a sequel to the author’s previous novel, “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series” and promises to leave readers spellbound as Caroline and Ryan face trial after trial with each other by their side. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, this character-driven story will keep readers eager for more with each turn of the page right up to the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “From Educator to Her Majesty: Book 2 Kingdom of Lehavre” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Conklin writes, “Something about this guy’s guise at fake innocence really riles me up. Though truthfully, part of my rage stems from seeing my evil ex. But it doesn’t matter. This guy isn’t safe, and he doesn’t belong around my Caroline.
“‘You know who. The man who forced himself on your sister, not only making lewd comments but kissing her, forcing her to punch him, causing her to go to emergency surgery. And it’s all your fault. You are not welcome anywhere near her, or us.’
“His face went through a gambit of emotions, and then he moved closer to Caroline, putting his hand on her arm as if to comfort her. What nerve! He whispered to her, ‘Are you okay, sis?’
“She nodded, saying, ‘I’m fine now. I know you didn’t text me.’
“That’s it. I needed to put this no-good phony in his place, and fast. I screamed, ‘Caroline believes in the good in people far more than you deserve. I want you out of the castle, or I will banish you for good!’
“It was excessive. But it made a point. No one else got to mess with Caroline again. We had more than enough trials before the engagement. I would move heaven and earth to make sure our marriage was much healthier and safer.
“He drew himself to his full height, taller than me, as he spoke with a very icy tone. ‘How dare you try to banish me for checking in on my sister. Peppering me with accusations without even stopping to try to verify whether I was involved or not! You are just as shitty as your father!’”
Published by Fulton Books, Marissa R. Conklin’s book is a sequel to the author’s previous novel, “The Education of His Royal Highness: Book 1 of the Kingdom of Lehavre Series” and promises to leave readers spellbound as Caroline and Ryan face trial after trial with each other by their side. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, this character-driven story will keep readers eager for more with each turn of the page right up to the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “From Educator to Her Majesty: Book 2 Kingdom of Lehavre” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories