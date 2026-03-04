David Rully’s New Book, "The Dragon Keeper Journals," Follows Two Dragon Keepers Who Manage to Hatch Dragons in a World Where Their Species Has Gone Extinct
Penn Valley, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Rully has completed his most recent book, “The Dragon Keeper Journals”: a riveting fantasy novel that follows two dragon keepers who, after hatching dragons millennia after they had gone missing, must now face the dangers that come from man and elves mixing once more with dragons.
“Fully manifested dragons have been absent from the world for over two chiliads—until now,” shares the author. “Who they are has been relegated to myth, legend, and speculation, until Shell-en and Aselec inadvertently hatch Ren-ishawl and Teveen. Raising and being raised by sentient beings whose intelligence seems incongruous to their appearance makes for a unique, blood-bonded, lifelong partnership.
“Unbeknownst to each other, the dragons are vexed by the thought that they are the sole survivor of a long-extinct race.
“Dragon Keepers and their dragons venture out into the world. Traveling their separate paths, they will make valuable friends, but will they find acceptance in the world of men and elves? What became of the dragons of old, and why are they absent?
“Our protagonists will discover truthful and alarming accounts of their troubled past history as men turned against the dragons. However, it is a new age, and hope for a peaceful existence abounds since no one has ever met a real live dragon. The question is, will our protagonists ever meet each other?”
Published by Fulton Books, David Rully’s book is the first installment in a planned four-book series, weaving a story of awakening and truth amidst a world of myths and legends. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Dragon Keeper Journals” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dragon Keeper Journals” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Fully manifested dragons have been absent from the world for over two chiliads—until now,” shares the author. “Who they are has been relegated to myth, legend, and speculation, until Shell-en and Aselec inadvertently hatch Ren-ishawl and Teveen. Raising and being raised by sentient beings whose intelligence seems incongruous to their appearance makes for a unique, blood-bonded, lifelong partnership.
“Unbeknownst to each other, the dragons are vexed by the thought that they are the sole survivor of a long-extinct race.
“Dragon Keepers and their dragons venture out into the world. Traveling their separate paths, they will make valuable friends, but will they find acceptance in the world of men and elves? What became of the dragons of old, and why are they absent?
“Our protagonists will discover truthful and alarming accounts of their troubled past history as men turned against the dragons. However, it is a new age, and hope for a peaceful existence abounds since no one has ever met a real live dragon. The question is, will our protagonists ever meet each other?”
Published by Fulton Books, David Rully’s book is the first installment in a planned four-book series, weaving a story of awakening and truth amidst a world of myths and legends. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Dragon Keeper Journals” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dragon Keeper Journals” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories