Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book, "A Weird Blue Lake," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Moves to a Big City to Pursue Her Dreams of Scientific Research
New York, NY, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, who resides in the Bay Area and enjoys swimming, traveling, and studying outer space, has completed his most recent book, “A Weird Blue Lake”: a riveting story that follows a young rural girl who moves away to achieve her dream of working as a scientist.
“After graduating from high school, Zoey, an ordinary rural girl, decided to work in the big city of Hantel and met two other girls, Saren and Lola,” writes Lynn. “They faced many risks from the beginning, but with their courage and wisdom, they finally found a way to a high-level scientific research exploration stage.
“Zoey continued to explore and make progress. From an ordinary mechanical factory worker, she went through many difficulties and finally became the excellent and successful leader of a scientific research station with the support of Magicland.
“Saren's intelligence and communication skills built a series of wonderful stories. In particular, the rich life experiences of the beautiful Saren added many unexpected, fun things.
“The whole story creates an unexpected scene in various parts of their planet, and certain young girls' inner mind activity provides a very interesting but attractive effect, even in such extremely changed circumstances, making the reader want to know what happens next.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Zoey, Saren, and Lola’s adventures together, discovering where their curious and brilliant minds will take them next while boldly exploring their world and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Weird Blue Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
