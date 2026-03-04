Author Patrice Amos’s New Book, "EMPOWER with Patrice," is an Uplifting Guide Designed to Help Readers Embrace Their Inner Power in Order to Become Their Greatest Self
Recent release “EMPOWER with Patrice” from Covenant Books author Patrice Amos is a transformative self-help book dedicated to overcoming limiting beliefs through open and honest communication, establishing healthy boundaries, practicing self-care, embracing one’s personal power, and allowing time for healing and restoration.
Ruther Glen, VA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patrice Amos, a dedicated mother and empowerment life coach, mentor, and author, has completed her new book, “EMPOWER with Patrice”: a motivational guide that aims to help readers evolve into the best version of themselves by overcoming limiting beliefs and embracing personal power.
“This book underscores the significance of transforming negative thoughts into positive inspiration, illustrating how this practice can be truly life-changing,” writes Amos. “It emphasizes recognizing your inherent worth and making decisions that foster your growth and healing, even when these decisions feel difficult or uncomfortable.
“Empowerment is portrayed as a vital catalyst for personal growth, learning, and transformation. By creating a life that aligns with your values, you can cultivate greater happiness and peace, ultimately inspiring others to pursue the same path.
“By focusing on the future and setting clear goals, individuals can regain their sense of purpose and direction. Engaging in self-care activities and building confidence are essential steps that contribute to improved self-esteem and well-being.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patrice Amos’s new book will encourage readers to recognize that true empowerment resides within themselves, inviting them to take intentional steps to pave the way for a more fulfilling life, fostering profound growth and positive change.
Readers can purchase “EMPOWER with Patrice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
