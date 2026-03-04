Author Patrice Amos’s New Book, "EMPOWER with Patrice," is an Uplifting Guide Designed to Help Readers Embrace Their Inner Power in Order to Become Their Greatest Self

Recent release “EMPOWER with Patrice” from Covenant Books author Patrice Amos is a transformative self-help book dedicated to overcoming limiting beliefs through open and honest communication, establishing healthy boundaries, practicing self-care, embracing one’s personal power, and allowing time for healing and restoration.