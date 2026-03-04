Author Julie Walters’s New Book, "Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears," Follows a Young Girl’s Summer Adventures with Her Grandmother

Recent release “Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Walters is a charming tale inspired by true events that follows the author’s granddaughter Brooklyn as she enjoys all sorts of fun summer activities. With her grandmother by her side, Brooklyn will face her fears and try to have the best summer ever.