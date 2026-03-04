Author Julie Walters’s New Book, "Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears," Follows a Young Girl’s Summer Adventures with Her Grandmother
Recent release “Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Walters is a charming tale inspired by true events that follows the author’s granddaughter Brooklyn as she enjoys all sorts of fun summer activities. With her grandmother by her side, Brooklyn will face her fears and try to have the best summer ever.
Mohave Valley, AZ, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Walters, a former truck driver who now works as a railroad conductor in Arizona, has completed her new book, “Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears”: a riveting story that follows a young girl’s many summer adventures with her beloved grandmother.
Walters writes, “Will Brooklyn have the best summer ever? By learning new things and facing her fears around animals, water, and nature, her best summer is awaiting her. You too can face your fears!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julie Walters’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s granddaughter, Brooklyn, and the many fun experiences they enjoy together in their home state of Arizona. Heartfelt and full of excitement, “Brooklyn’s Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to spend time with their own grandparents and making memories.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Brooklyn's Summer Adventure and How She Faced Her Fears” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
www.newmansprings.com
