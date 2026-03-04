Author Stephanie Watson’s New Book, "Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery," Follows the Author’s Journey to Accept Her Psychic Abilities

Recent release “Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Watson is a powerful account that centers around the author’s personal journey of self-discovery and acceptance. After awakening to her own psychic abilities, Watson soon begins using this gift to help others discover their own path and God-given purpose in life.