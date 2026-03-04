Author Stephanie Watson’s New Book, "Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery," Follows the Author’s Journey to Accept Her Psychic Abilities
Recent release “Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Watson is a powerful account that centers around the author’s personal journey of self-discovery and acceptance. After awakening to her own psychic abilities, Watson soon begins using this gift to help others discover their own path and God-given purpose in life.
Virginia Beach, VA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Watson, who became aware of her psychic abilities later in life and uses it to help others find their purpose in life, has completed her new book, “Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery”: a stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s journey from awakening to her psychic gift to learning how to use it for the benefit of others.
“Becoming the psychic comedium is a fascinating journey into human and spiritual acceptance and release,” writes Watson. “Its stories reflect the beauty and the grotesque of living in a world that is both wonderful and terrifying, giving the reader a glimpse of the miraculous that surrounds them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Watson’s engaging tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, as they discover all that is possible through source, including the seeming impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Becoming the Psychic Comedium: A True Tale of Self Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
