Author Eunice Baugh Parler’s New Book, “Parler Room God Is in Charge,” is a Heartfelt and Moving Collection of the Author’s Unique Prayers, Poems, and Artwork
Recent release “Parler Room God Is in Charge” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eunice Baugh Parler is a charming and engaging collection of artwork, poems, and prayers. With each entry, Parler aims to foster a love of reading amongst younger audiences while exploring different cultural representations.
Birmingham, AL, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eunice Baugh Parler, a loving wife and mother who worked as a customer service representative for the Army and Air Force Exchange Services Post Exchange, has completed her new book, “Parler Room God Is in Charge”: a riveting series of beautiful artwork and thought-provoking prayers and reflections that will capture the hearts and minds of young readers.
Author Eunice Baugh Parler has been a Worthy Matron over thirty years with the Order of the International Masons and Eastern Stars Inc., with an Auxiliary degree, around the world. She has also volunteered her time to the Jefferson County Kids and Teens program in Alabama, dedicating her time with compassion in guiding the youth. She is also a Hospice Advocate, encouraging the critically ill with genuine humility. She enjoys writing poetry and creates art as a form of therapeutic treatment that allows her to express her pain while embracing faith and the struggle to fight for life.
“My fulfillment is to give every child a big smile upon having this book,” writes Parler. “Knowing children are eager to read books and learn, trying so hard to understand. A child to own a book shall foster a love for reading with enjoyment as culture representation. I am honored to use my unique voice through my prayers, art, and poems. Thank you for keeping a smile on a child by purchasing a book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eunice Baugh Parler’s stirring and inspiring collection is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect and beloved addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Parler Room God Is in Charge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
