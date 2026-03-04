Author Eunice Baugh Parler’s New Book, “Parler Room God Is in Charge,” is a Heartfelt and Moving Collection of the Author’s Unique Prayers, Poems, and Artwork

Recent release “Parler Room God Is in Charge” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eunice Baugh Parler is a charming and engaging collection of artwork, poems, and prayers. With each entry, Parler aims to foster a love of reading amongst younger audiences while exploring different cultural representations.