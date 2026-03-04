Author Tom Boyd’s New Book, "Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Through the Unknown Third Dimension
Recent release “Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Boyd is a compelling novel that centers around Bokee, who embarks on a journey to discover the lost third dimension on Earth. Along the way, Bokee encounters all sorts of magical creatures and learns about their differing ways of life. The story has inspired Ancient Lore Village in Knoxville, Tennessee, the only village in the world built directly from the pages of a book.
Knoxville, TN, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Boyd has completed his new book, “Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth”: a thrilling story of one man’s journey into the mysterious and unknown third dimension of Earth, where magic reigns and creatures of all kinds reside.
Tom Boyd is chairman of the board for Boyd Hollow Resorts, Inc., Inc. and chairman of the board of both BioPet Laboratories and EDP Biotech Corporation. He is the author of the book “Early Years”, about growing up in the rural South, and “A Father’s Son”, the business life of Randy Boyd, current President of the University of Tennessee, through a father’s perspective. “Bokee’s Trek” is his third book and marks his first foray into fiction writing. Now in his eighties, Tom Boyd remains active in all his business ventures and is currently working on a fourth book.
“There could be many dimensions on this earth living side by side,” writes Boyd. “We only know of three dimensions—the World of Man, Ancient Lore People, and the Third Dimension, which this book will lead you to.
“In the beginning, Ooomah and his brother were sent to earth to populate two of these dimensions in different ways as an experiment to see what type of society would be best suited there.
“This book is about one brother taking the First Dimension, the World of Man, and Ooomah becoming the god of the Second Dimension and the Third Dimension.
“The people of the Ancient Lore, and to some degree the people of the World of Man, believed the Third Dimension was in the Inner Earth and was a place of fire and brimstone.
“This book takes you on a journey to all the villages of Ancient Lore through the forbidden travels of Bokee, the son of Ger Bokin of the village of the Willows.
“He will visit the villages of orcs, dwarves, ground elves, tree elves, fairies, gremlins, leprechauns, and yetis. You will see firsthand how each of them lived, their homes, and the magical things they had.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Boyd’s enthralling tale invites readers to follow alongside Bokee, discovering the incredible individuals he meets in a realm vastly different from his own. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
