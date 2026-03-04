Author Tom Boyd’s New Book, "Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Through the Unknown Third Dimension

Recent release “Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to the Inner Earth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Boyd is a compelling novel that centers around Bokee, who embarks on a journey to discover the lost third dimension on Earth. Along the way, Bokee encounters all sorts of magical creatures and learns about their differing ways of life. The story has inspired Ancient Lore Village in Knoxville, Tennessee, the only village in the world built directly from the pages of a book.