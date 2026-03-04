Author K.V. Landors’s New Book, "Tik Tok Zombies," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson After Becoming Addicted to Her Cellphone

Recent release “Tik Tok Zombies” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.V. Landors is a compelling tale that follows Marta, a young girl who loves her cellphone and quickly falls down a dangerous path towards addiction to social media. With the help of her mother, Marta learns the importance of balancing her real life responsibilities with her online activities.