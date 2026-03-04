Author K.V. Landors’s New Book, "Tik Tok Zombies," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson After Becoming Addicted to Her Cellphone
Recent release “Tik Tok Zombies” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.V. Landors is a compelling tale that follows Marta, a young girl who loves her cellphone and quickly falls down a dangerous path towards addiction to social media. With the help of her mother, Marta learns the importance of balancing her real life responsibilities with her online activities.
New York, NY, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K.V. Landors has completed her new book, “Tik Tok Zombies”: a riveting story of a young girl whose responsibilities in life begin to slip as she grows more addicted to her cellphone and scrolling social media.
Landors shares, “A groovy teenager, Marta loves her phone. She considers it educational, informational, and most of all, entertaining—not like the boring lessons in the classroom or even the more boring, useless homework. The phone also helps the girl maintain her interesting social life. And frankly speaking, Marta hopes to become famous one day with the help of her phone. Unfortunately, her mother has a very different opinion. She provided her daughter with a phone for security reasons, not for being a major distraction from her daughter’s academics and physical activity. So the family feud begins, and winners will be determined. How far will the teen go?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.V. Landors’s engaging tale weaves a captivating story that serves as a warning to help readers recognize the signs of social media and cellphone addiction, while also highlighting the importance of keeping up with one’s responsibilities in life, no matter how difficult they might seem when compared to the fun to be had on the internet.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tik Tok Zombies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Landors shares, “A groovy teenager, Marta loves her phone. She considers it educational, informational, and most of all, entertaining—not like the boring lessons in the classroom or even the more boring, useless homework. The phone also helps the girl maintain her interesting social life. And frankly speaking, Marta hopes to become famous one day with the help of her phone. Unfortunately, her mother has a very different opinion. She provided her daughter with a phone for security reasons, not for being a major distraction from her daughter’s academics and physical activity. So the family feud begins, and winners will be determined. How far will the teen go?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.V. Landors’s engaging tale weaves a captivating story that serves as a warning to help readers recognize the signs of social media and cellphone addiction, while also highlighting the importance of keeping up with one’s responsibilities in life, no matter how difficult they might seem when compared to the fun to be had on the internet.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tik Tok Zombies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories