Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security.
Madison, WI, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly, a leading workflow and checklist automation platform, announced the launch of its new Zapier OAuth integration, the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier and automate workflows across thousands of applications.
With OAuth authentication, teams can now build user specific automations without relying solely on a shared API key. This creates stronger security controls and greater flexibility when triggering checklist runs, updating tasks, or connecting Manifestly to tools such as Slack, Gmail, Salesforce, and other business applications within Zapier’s ecosystem.
The new agent allows users to authenticate directly through Zapier, giving each team member the ability to create automations tied to their own permissions and responsibilities. This approach supports more scalable and personalized workflow automation.
Users can access the Manifestly Zapier integration through Zapier and begin building automated processes immediately.
About Manifestly
Manifestly helps teams streamline recurring work through powerful checklist automation that ensures consistency, accountability, and operational clarity.
With OAuth authentication, teams can now build user specific automations without relying solely on a shared API key. This creates stronger security controls and greater flexibility when triggering checklist runs, updating tasks, or connecting Manifestly to tools such as Slack, Gmail, Salesforce, and other business applications within Zapier’s ecosystem.
The new agent allows users to authenticate directly through Zapier, giving each team member the ability to create automations tied to their own permissions and responsibilities. This approach supports more scalable and personalized workflow automation.
Users can access the Manifestly Zapier integration through Zapier and begin building automated processes immediately.
About Manifestly
Manifestly helps teams streamline recurring work through powerful checklist automation that ensures consistency, accountability, and operational clarity.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
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