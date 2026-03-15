Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow

Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security.