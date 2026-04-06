FSTrack Timesheets Launches Mobile Software for Complex Unionized Workplaces
Flagship Software launches FSTrack, an AI-assisted mobile timesheet tool for complex unionized workplaces. Its "Specialized CBA Logic Layer" automates multi-role union contracts and syncs directly with existing HRIS systems. By replacing manual math, FSTrack de-risks compliance and solves the stressful 24-hour "One-Day Window" for payroll teams in the construction, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.
Toronto, Canada, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flagship Software Ltd. Announces the Launch of FSTrack TM : A Rebranded, AI-Assisted Time and Attendance Solution for Complex Unionized Workplaces
Flagship Software Ltd., a provider of quality software solutions and custom programming services since 1992, is proud to announce the launch of its newly rebranded software, FSTrack, a mobile timesheet tool specifically designed to de-risk and simplify complex multi-role and multi-location employee payroll processes. The platform is uniquely suited for unionized environments within the construction, healthcare, government and manufacturing sectors because of its CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) Logic Layer.
Owner and General Manager, Kristi Kanitz, exclaims at the launch that “we are focused on affordable, highly quality, fully featured software for SMB’s... we want them to be resilient; we want them to thrive...”
Solving the "One-Day Window" and Tribal Knowledge Pain Point
In complex labour organizations, payroll teams frequently face a high-pressure "One-Day Window"—a 24-hour period where field timesheets must be manually reconciled against complex Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to produce payroll-ready data. Relying on manual data entry and siloed and costly institutional “tribal” knowledge exposes companies to administrative burnout, risks associated with key senior staff going on leave or retiring with these specialized skills.
FSTrack eliminates this "compliance minefield" by replacing manual math with an automated, digital environment. As noted in the product's core vision, FSTrack represents the transition from a payroll analyst manually reconciling hours to a Specialized CBA Logic Layer that integrates the union rules instantly and automates weekly reporting.
The Specialized Logic Layer
Unlike generic time-tracking applications, FSTrack acts as a high-precision "Specialized Logic Layer" that integrates directly with existing enterprise accounting and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), such as ADP, Dayforce and QuickBooks, or estimating and ERP’s such as Jonas.
Key features and benefits of the newly rebranded FSTrack include:
● AI-Assisted Contract Summary Matrix: FSTrack evaluates complex wage grids, shift differentials, and retroactive pay rules into a union contract abstract with the help of AI.
● Automated Multi-Role Management: FSTrack accurately tracks employees who switch between trades, roles, and job sites within a single week, applying the correct pay scales and benefit tiers in real-time.
● Automated Monthly Union Dues Remittance Calculations: This speaks for itself.
● Risk Mitigation: By generating payroll-ready records and translating complex union agreements accurately, the software eliminates manual reconciliation errors and reduces the risk of labour grievances and fines.
● Mobile Real-Time Tracking: A mobile-ready, web-based interface allows crews to clock in from the job site, giving managers immediate visibility into labour costs and attendance.
● Bespoke Customization: Supported by Flagship Software's in-house developers, FSTrack offers high-touch onboarding and configuration to fit unique industry and union requirements seamlessly.
"Payroll complexity… simplified and de-risked." FSTrack is built on the philosophy of "feature fit, not feature overkill," ensuring that teams benefit from a focused, easy-to-use tool without the clutter of unnecessary functions. By streamlining compensation reporting and automating monthly union dues remittance calculations, FSTrack protects organizations from compliance risks while improving employee trust through accurate, on time pay calculations.
Alex Pelosi, General Manager at PGC Services in Gormley, ON, is a fan of how it simplified the complexity of his weekly payroll stating, “I was deciphering chicken scratch, it was a nightmare until we collected our timesheets digitally… now we get an accurate payroll data file each week.”
About Flagship Software Ltd. Flagship Software Ltd. has been providing quality software solutions, network support, and custom application development worldwide since 1992 Known for its premier Canadian and US products supporting the mailing and shipping logistics sector, it combines a broad base of programming and networking expertise to meet client needs in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner.
About FSTrack FSTrack is a product of the Flagship Software family. It is the simple tracking tool for highly complex shifts and multiple-roll workplaces, designed to be the best timesheet for complex multi-role unionized environments.
For more information about FSTrack and how to schedule a "Union Contract Stress Test," please visit www.fstracktimesheets.com or contact: Steve Falk steve@flagshipsoftware.com
Media Contact: Steve Falk, Director, Strategic Operations, Flagship Software Ltd. steve@flagshipsoftware.com , 416-410-6357.
Flagship Software Ltd., a provider of quality software solutions and custom programming services since 1992, is proud to announce the launch of its newly rebranded software, FSTrack, a mobile timesheet tool specifically designed to de-risk and simplify complex multi-role and multi-location employee payroll processes. The platform is uniquely suited for unionized environments within the construction, healthcare, government and manufacturing sectors because of its CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) Logic Layer.
Owner and General Manager, Kristi Kanitz, exclaims at the launch that “we are focused on affordable, highly quality, fully featured software for SMB’s... we want them to be resilient; we want them to thrive...”
Solving the "One-Day Window" and Tribal Knowledge Pain Point
In complex labour organizations, payroll teams frequently face a high-pressure "One-Day Window"—a 24-hour period where field timesheets must be manually reconciled against complex Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to produce payroll-ready data. Relying on manual data entry and siloed and costly institutional “tribal” knowledge exposes companies to administrative burnout, risks associated with key senior staff going on leave or retiring with these specialized skills.
FSTrack eliminates this "compliance minefield" by replacing manual math with an automated, digital environment. As noted in the product's core vision, FSTrack represents the transition from a payroll analyst manually reconciling hours to a Specialized CBA Logic Layer that integrates the union rules instantly and automates weekly reporting.
The Specialized Logic Layer
Unlike generic time-tracking applications, FSTrack acts as a high-precision "Specialized Logic Layer" that integrates directly with existing enterprise accounting and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), such as ADP, Dayforce and QuickBooks, or estimating and ERP’s such as Jonas.
Key features and benefits of the newly rebranded FSTrack include:
● AI-Assisted Contract Summary Matrix: FSTrack evaluates complex wage grids, shift differentials, and retroactive pay rules into a union contract abstract with the help of AI.
● Automated Multi-Role Management: FSTrack accurately tracks employees who switch between trades, roles, and job sites within a single week, applying the correct pay scales and benefit tiers in real-time.
● Automated Monthly Union Dues Remittance Calculations: This speaks for itself.
● Risk Mitigation: By generating payroll-ready records and translating complex union agreements accurately, the software eliminates manual reconciliation errors and reduces the risk of labour grievances and fines.
● Mobile Real-Time Tracking: A mobile-ready, web-based interface allows crews to clock in from the job site, giving managers immediate visibility into labour costs and attendance.
● Bespoke Customization: Supported by Flagship Software's in-house developers, FSTrack offers high-touch onboarding and configuration to fit unique industry and union requirements seamlessly.
"Payroll complexity… simplified and de-risked." FSTrack is built on the philosophy of "feature fit, not feature overkill," ensuring that teams benefit from a focused, easy-to-use tool without the clutter of unnecessary functions. By streamlining compensation reporting and automating monthly union dues remittance calculations, FSTrack protects organizations from compliance risks while improving employee trust through accurate, on time pay calculations.
Alex Pelosi, General Manager at PGC Services in Gormley, ON, is a fan of how it simplified the complexity of his weekly payroll stating, “I was deciphering chicken scratch, it was a nightmare until we collected our timesheets digitally… now we get an accurate payroll data file each week.”
About Flagship Software Ltd. Flagship Software Ltd. has been providing quality software solutions, network support, and custom application development worldwide since 1992 Known for its premier Canadian and US products supporting the mailing and shipping logistics sector, it combines a broad base of programming and networking expertise to meet client needs in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner.
About FSTrack FSTrack is a product of the Flagship Software family. It is the simple tracking tool for highly complex shifts and multiple-roll workplaces, designed to be the best timesheet for complex multi-role unionized environments.
For more information about FSTrack and how to schedule a "Union Contract Stress Test," please visit www.fstracktimesheets.com or contact: Steve Falk steve@flagshipsoftware.com
Media Contact: Steve Falk, Director, Strategic Operations, Flagship Software Ltd. steve@flagshipsoftware.com , 416-410-6357.
Contact
Flagship Software LtdContact
Steve Falk
416-410-6357
https://www.flagshipsoftware.com/fsweb/
Steve Falk
416-410-6357
https://www.flagshipsoftware.com/fsweb/
Categories