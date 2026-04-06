FSTrack Timesheets Launches Mobile Software for Complex Unionized Workplaces

Flagship Software launches FSTrack, an AI-assisted mobile timesheet tool for complex unionized workplaces. Its "Specialized CBA Logic Layer" automates multi-role union contracts and syncs directly with existing HRIS systems. By replacing manual math, FSTrack de-risks compliance and solves the stressful 24-hour "One-Day Window" for payroll teams in the construction, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.