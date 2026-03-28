Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings.
Ranakpur, India, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels has taken the lead in driving two ambitious tourism-enhancement initiatives in Ranakpur: the development of regulated boating experiences and curated forest-based star gazing sessions. These initiatives aim to add new dimensions to the destination while maintaining ecological sensitivity and regulatory compliance.
Boating at Scenic Water Bodies
The proposed boating activity is being explored at multiple scenic sites including Ranakpur Dam and Choda Dam, subject to required permissions and environmental clearances. The project envisions controlled, low-impact boating designed to offer visitors serene water-based experiences against the Aravalli landscape.
By leveraging existing natural assets responsibly, Mana Hotels aims to introduce structured recreational activities that complement Ranakpur’s tranquil environment rather than disrupt it.
Forest Star Gazing Experiences
Forest clearings such as Thandi Beri and the Herbivore Enclosure are being evaluated as potential locations for curated star gazing sessions. With minimal light pollution and expansive night skies, Ranakpur offers ideal conditions for astronomy-based tourism experiences.
These sessions are planned to include guided sky observation, storytelling around constellations, and responsible night-time nature appreciation, positioning Ranakpur as a destination for experiential and slow tourism.
Leadership Speaks
Kishan Chaudhary, Operations Manager at Mana Hotels, stated:
“We are in the process of completing formalities required by various departments to allow these activities to flourish in Ranakpur.”
Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels, added:
“These activities will definitely help in attracting more tourists to Ranakpur which is already well known for the Ranakpur Jain Temple & the leopard sightings.”
Building on Momentum
Following the successful relaunch of the Ranakpur Adventure Park, these two initiatives are expected to further diversify the destination’s offerings. While Ranakpur has long been associated with the iconic Ranakpur Jain Temple and its growing reputation for leopard sightings, the introduction of boating and structured star gazing will position the region as a more rounded, multi-experience getaway.
About Mana Hotels
Mana Hotels is a leading hospitality provider in Ranakpur, committed to enhancing guest experiences while contributing meaningfully to the region’s tourism ecosystem.
Boating at Scenic Water Bodies
The proposed boating activity is being explored at multiple scenic sites including Ranakpur Dam and Choda Dam, subject to required permissions and environmental clearances. The project envisions controlled, low-impact boating designed to offer visitors serene water-based experiences against the Aravalli landscape.
By leveraging existing natural assets responsibly, Mana Hotels aims to introduce structured recreational activities that complement Ranakpur’s tranquil environment rather than disrupt it.
Forest Star Gazing Experiences
Forest clearings such as Thandi Beri and the Herbivore Enclosure are being evaluated as potential locations for curated star gazing sessions. With minimal light pollution and expansive night skies, Ranakpur offers ideal conditions for astronomy-based tourism experiences.
These sessions are planned to include guided sky observation, storytelling around constellations, and responsible night-time nature appreciation, positioning Ranakpur as a destination for experiential and slow tourism.
Leadership Speaks
Kishan Chaudhary, Operations Manager at Mana Hotels, stated:
“We are in the process of completing formalities required by various departments to allow these activities to flourish in Ranakpur.”
Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels, added:
“These activities will definitely help in attracting more tourists to Ranakpur which is already well known for the Ranakpur Jain Temple & the leopard sightings.”
Building on Momentum
Following the successful relaunch of the Ranakpur Adventure Park, these two initiatives are expected to further diversify the destination’s offerings. While Ranakpur has long been associated with the iconic Ranakpur Jain Temple and its growing reputation for leopard sightings, the introduction of boating and structured star gazing will position the region as a more rounded, multi-experience getaway.
About Mana Hotels
Mana Hotels is a leading hospitality provider in Ranakpur, committed to enhancing guest experiences while contributing meaningfully to the region’s tourism ecosystem.
Contact
Mana HotelsContact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
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