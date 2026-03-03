Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program

The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks.