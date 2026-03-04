QNAP Achieves Viettel Cyber Security Certificate of Completion
Taipei, Taiwan, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in storage, networking, and computing solutions, today announced that it has officially received the "Cyber Security Certificate of Completion" from Viettel Cyber Security. This certificate confirms that QNAP has successfully passed a cybersecurity assessment of its QuTS hero operating system, associated firmware, and related software components, addressing all security vulnerabilities identified during the testing process. This achievement highlights QNAP’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence and robust protection.
The testing report from Viettel Cyber Security states that the vulnerability disclosure program conducted on the QNAP QuTS hero NAS hardware platform were completed successfully, with all identified vulnerabilities remediated and verified upon completion of the assessment. This certification validates QNAP's compliance with cybersecurity standards and demonstrates the company’s rigorous approach to security. Through this certification, QNAP further enhances user trust in the security of its products, providing a validated, high-standard storage solution with robust data protection.
“After conducting a thorough technical security assessment, we have confirmed that QNAP’s QuTS hero operating system and associated components have successfully resolved all identified security vulnerabilities. This testing and verification not only demonstrate QNAP’s expertise in cybersecurity but also showcase the company’s steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining high standards of security protection,” commented Mr. Cuong Xuan Mai – Director of Professional Service Center of Viettel Cyber Security.
“Receiving the Viettel Cyber Security Certificate of Completion not only underscores the outstanding performance of our QuTS hero operating system in cybersecurity testing but also reflects QNAP’s dedication to the security of our global customers’ data. We remain committed to continually enhancing our products and providing the most secure storage solutions for users worldwide,” said Stanley Huang, Senior Manager of QNAP's Product Security Incident Response Team.
About Viettel Cyber Security
Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) is a premier Asian provider protecting organizations across 15+ countries. As a multi-time Pwn2Own champion with nearly 500 zero-day discoveries, VCS leverages 150+ elite experts and top-tier certifications (CREST, PCI DSS, SOC 2) to deliver world-class defense. The firm specializes in innovative testing and risk mitigation to ensure business operations remain secure and resilient.
About QNAP
QNAP delivers integrated technology solutions through software innovation, hardware craftsmanship, and in-house manufacturing. With strengths in storage, networking, and smart video surveillance, QNAP also integrates cloud services to enhance data safety, intelligence, and workflow efficiency. We envision the NAS as a core platform unifying high availability, cybersecurity, edge AI, IT/OT resilience, and cloud management—empowering organizations across industries to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Learn more at www.qnap.com.
