Loveforce International Announces Its March 2026 Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its March 2026 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be a total of six new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be at least one released every Friday in March.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its March 2026 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be a total of six new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be at least one released every Friday in March including March 6, 13, 20 and 27.
The six recording artists releasing singles include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The music genres covered include Soul, Blues, R&B, Spiritual Pop. There will be one surprise genre release from one of the six artists listed above.
There will be an assortment of lyrical themes among the six releases. One song talks about the experience of death from the dying person’s pint of view. Another talks about finding the Blues in a land of plenty. One personifies violence while another is about the liberation of a love kept secret. There is even one about a pet, or perhaps its not a pet.
“We have some really unique songs being released this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There will be good music and lyrics that will sometimes entertain you, sometimes make you think and sometimes do both,“ he continued.
Loveforce International’s March Digital Music Singles releases will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The six recording artists releasing singles include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The music genres covered include Soul, Blues, R&B, Spiritual Pop. There will be one surprise genre release from one of the six artists listed above.
There will be an assortment of lyrical themes among the six releases. One song talks about the experience of death from the dying person’s pint of view. Another talks about finding the Blues in a land of plenty. One personifies violence while another is about the liberation of a love kept secret. There is even one about a pet, or perhaps its not a pet.
“We have some really unique songs being released this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There will be good music and lyrics that will sometimes entertain you, sometimes make you think and sometimes do both,“ he continued.
Loveforce International’s March Digital Music Singles releases will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories