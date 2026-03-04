Loveforce International Releases a Blues Song and a Rock Song That Personifies Violence
On Friday March 6, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single will be by Anna Hamilton and the other single will be by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday March 6, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single will be by Anna Hamilton. The other single will be by The Loveforce Collective.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Eureka I’ve Found The Blues.” It is a rhythmic Chicago Blues song. The bass, drum and Anna’s guitar gel smoothly on the verses with Anna being unleashed on the chorus issuing raw, aggressive guitar licks. The lyric is about finding the Blues in a land of plenty.
The Loveforce Collective’s new Digital Music Single is entitled ”Violence Was Her Name.” It is an Alternative Rock song that uses standard Rock Instrumentation, (electric guitar, bass, and drum kit) to provide a solid rhythmic background for a lyrical story about a man who met a woman in a bar, and from that moment on, his life changed for the worse. The woman is a metaphor for violence the lyric actually tells about the seduction of violence and the destruction it leaves in its wake.
“We have two excellent releases, Anna Hamilton’s guitar really stands out on 'Eureka I Found The Blues' and the powerfully poignant lyric writing of Mark Thomas Wilkins, combined with the musicianship and vocals of The Loveforce Collective, create an anti-violence song that we believe will stand the test of time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Both Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
