Author Ariel Elizabeth’s New Book, "Zeke, the Lost Little Zombie," is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage, Kindness, and Making Friends in Unexpected Places
Recent release “Zeke, the Lost Little Zombie” from Page Publishing author Ariel Elizabeth introduces Zeke, an average zombie who got a little too curious and finds himself on an exciting adventure where he makes a new friend.
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ariel Elizabeth has completed her new book, “Zeke, the Lost Little Zombie”: a charming children’s tale that invites young readers and listeners to join a curious young zombie on an exciting adventure.
Published by Page Publishing, Ariel Elizabeth’s heartfelt tale features colorful illustrations that bring the story and characters to life.
When Zeke wanders into the human world, everyone runs away in fear—until he meets a kind boy who sees the friend underneath the spooky green skin. Together, they show that real friendship isn’t about how you look—it’s about how you care.
