Author Gabriel Adler’s New Book, “Sin’u-Ra: The Science of Warrior Performance,” is a Fascinating Read That Establishes a New Military Fitness and Martial Arts Philosophy
Recent release “Sin’u-Ra: The Science of Warrior Performance” from Page Publishing author Gabriel Adler is an enlightening guide that centers on Sin'u-Ra, a new category of martial art created by the author specifically for the battlefield environment to aid in a warrior’s ability to attack and control the enemy without a weapon.
Winston Salem, NC, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gabriel Adler, considered by many experts in the field as one of the greatest military fitness and Battlefield Martial Art innovators and practitioners of this generation, has completed his new book, “Sin’u-Ra: The Science of Warrior Performance”: a groundbreaking framework that challenges modern military conditioning and restores the ancient reality of the battlefield through the new martial art form conceived by the author known as Sin’u-Ra.
A subject matter expert in Battlefield Martial Art TTP (tactics, techniques, principles) and SPE (strength, power, endurance) development, Gabriel created Sin’u-Ra, a new category of martial art for the Battlefield, redefined the objective of military strength and conditioning, and established the Science of Warrior Performance. He finished an Israeli Military (IDF) Special Operations Selection Course as the top-ranked soldier for physical and mental performance, received the Combat Fitness Award for best performance on the IDF Combat Fitness Test, and was invited to participate in NFL Rookie Camp for the New Orleans Saints.
“When sophisticated weapons and technology are no longer an option, the Battlefield returns to its ancient (raw) form,” writes Adler. “As warfare has evolved, the rawest form of the Battlefield has endured. Sin’u-Ra was specifically created for this environment.
“There’s a massive difference between a soldier and Warrior. A Warrior is no longer an abstract concept. An individual should not be considered a Warrior unless he has the ability to attack and control the enemy without a weapon, regardless of how combat was initiated or who initiated combat. This defines the Sin’u-Ra Battlefield Martial Artist capability.
“Sophisticated weapons and technology have complicated the objective of military strength and conditioning. The combination of sports performance strength and conditioning methods and combat sports is not relevant in a military environment. Unfortunately, military decision-makers have been unable to understand this. As a direct result, a physically limited soldier is being sent to combat. The majority of American and Israeli soldiers are unable to consistently succeed when the Battlefield returns to its ancient form. There are many risks associated with this reality.
“With the creation of Sin’u-Ra, the objective of military strength and conditioning has been redefined. The Science of Warrior Performance has been established, and there is now a direct connection between a soldier’s physical fitness development and mission success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gabriel Adler’s engaging series is a powerful call to action that serves as both a critique of existing systems and a foundational blueprint for a new era of military readiness that is grounded in the reality of what a true warrior is.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Sin'u-Ra: The Science of Warrior Performance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
