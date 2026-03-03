Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth
Temecula, CA, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Founder and CEO of Hodson P.I., LLC, has been featured on the cover of Working PI Magazine (Spring 2026, Vol. 12), a national publication serving the private investigation profession.
The cover story, titled “From Solo to Million-Dollar Firm: Interview With Justin Hodson,” highlights Hodson’s journey from operating as a solo investigator in 2003 to leading one of California’s most respected multi-million-dollar investigative firms. Today, Hodson P.I. serves law firms, insurance carriers, municipalities, and corporations nationwide.
The interview explores Hodson’s approach to ethical growth, leadership development, reinvesting in staff, client education, and scaling operations without compromising quality or culture.
“Building a business in the investigative profession requires more than technical skill,” Hodson said in the interview. “It requires discipline, trust, continuous learning, and a commitment to doing things the right way.”
Over the course of his career, Hodson has earned recognition for both professional excellence and industry leadership, including being named Investigator of the Year by the California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI). Under his leadership, Hodson P.I. has expanded its service offerings to include advanced investigative technologies, including Event Data Recorder (EDR) downloads, OSINT research, deep web investigations, AI-assisted analysis, and geo-location data services.
The feature story emphasizes Hodson’s belief that sustainable growth in private investigations depends on strong systems, rigorous training, client transparency, and ethical compliance.
Working PI Magazine reaches more than 25,000 private investigators and industry professionals nationwide. The Spring 2026 issue is currently being distributed by mail, and digital subscriptions are available at: https://workingpimag.com/subscribe/
About Justin D. Hodson, CPI
Licensed since 2003, Justin D. Hodson, CPI, is the Founder and CEO of Hodson P.I., LLC, based in Temecula, California. With over two decades of investigative experience, Hodson has built a firm known for precision, discretion, and high-stakes case management in insurance defense and civil litigation matters. He is actively involved in industry leadership, mentorship, and professional development within the investigative community.
About Hodson P.I., LLC
Hodson P.I., LLC is a California-based investigative firm providing comprehensive investigative services to law firms, insurance carriers, municipalities, and corporations nationwide. The firm specializes in surveillance, social media investigations, background investigations, EDR downloads, and advanced digital intelligence solutions. Their website is https://www.HodsonPI.com.
Contact
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
