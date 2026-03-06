Author Eva Lloyd Collins’s New Book, "My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River," is a Stirring Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences in Life

Recent release “My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eva Lloyd Collins is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her journey through life, sharing her struggles, triumphs, and the various connections along the way that have helped to define her.