Author Eva Lloyd Collins’s New Book, "My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River," is a Stirring Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences in Life
Recent release “My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eva Lloyd Collins is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her journey through life, sharing her struggles, triumphs, and the various connections along the way that have helped to define her.
Brusly, LA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eva Lloyd Collins, a loving mother, minister, and educator, has completed her new book, “My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River”: a poignant and compelling look back at the author’s life journey, and the lessons learned along the way.
Author Eva Lloyd Collins has always been intrigued with history, writing, poetry, and words since grade school. She enjoys teaching the Word of God, listening to the Word of God being taught by others, and has eclectic interests in history, drama, poetry, music, and theater. She is a widow, the mother of four beautiful children, and has been blessed with fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“I have lived my life through six decades not always understanding the here and now,” writes Collins. “I have placed so many things at the top of being here. Here is what’s so important. I thought growing up, becoming a teenager, reaching adulthood, marriages, having children, and involvement in the lives of my children was the here. I thought achieving degrees, working outside the home, and becoming the best wife and mother was the here.
“Now my children are all grown, married, and have blessed me with nine grandchildren. They each need to know my now! Now is the place I am. Now is ongoing. Now is relevant. Now is not then. I believe that now is the best time for me to write my story, my struggles, fears, mistakes, joy, laughter, sorrow, and lost opportunities. If I do write, my children and grandchildren can read about my now and then.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eva Lloyd Collins’s engaging series is the culmination of writing the author has done throughout the years to help her through the seasons of life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Life Story” offers readers a legacy of hope, instructions, encouragement, and wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Eva Lloyd Collins has always been intrigued with history, writing, poetry, and words since grade school. She enjoys teaching the Word of God, listening to the Word of God being taught by others, and has eclectic interests in history, drama, poetry, music, and theater. She is a widow, the mother of four beautiful children, and has been blessed with fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“I have lived my life through six decades not always understanding the here and now,” writes Collins. “I have placed so many things at the top of being here. Here is what’s so important. I thought growing up, becoming a teenager, reaching adulthood, marriages, having children, and involvement in the lives of my children was the here. I thought achieving degrees, working outside the home, and becoming the best wife and mother was the here.
“Now my children are all grown, married, and have blessed me with nine grandchildren. They each need to know my now! Now is the place I am. Now is ongoing. Now is relevant. Now is not then. I believe that now is the best time for me to write my story, my struggles, fears, mistakes, joy, laughter, sorrow, and lost opportunities. If I do write, my children and grandchildren can read about my now and then.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eva Lloyd Collins’s engaging series is the culmination of writing the author has done throughout the years to help her through the seasons of life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Life Story” offers readers a legacy of hope, instructions, encouragement, and wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Life Story: Memories Living Southwest of Button River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories