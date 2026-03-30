D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth.
Boston, MA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D@W Publishing today announced the release of Self-Guide to DEI: Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Workplace, a new book designed to help individuals better understand and navigate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in their everyday work environments.
As conversations around DEI continue across corporate America and higher education, much of the focus has been on organizational strategies and policies. With this release, D@W Publishing brings a different perspective to the forefront—one that centers on the individual’s role in creating more inclusive workplaces.
Using simple prompts instead of complicated theories or concepts, the book guides readers through their own workplace experiences and how those experiences may differ from others. It gently meets readers where they are and, without judgment, helps them better understand workplace dynamics and how to contribute to more inclusive, comfortable, and successful environments.
“While the book is only 64 pages, it took two years to write. It is meant to be a conversation between the reader and myself,” says author Su Joun. “It seeks to de-mystify and simplify the topic of equity, equality, inclusion, psychological safety, belonging, and diversity for one person at a time. After all, DEI is personal, not political. It is about people, not politics.”
Published by D@W Publishing, the book reflects the company’s commitment to creating accessible, practical resources that support individuals and organizations in building more inclusive workplace cultures.
Su Joun drew on decades of senior leadership experience across various industries and consulting work with hundreds of organizations to develop the book. Self-Guide to DEI brings together real voices and experiences from thousands of professionals, offering readers a personal and authentic way to explore identity, empathy, and everyday actions that can make work more fair and inclusive.
Early feedback for the book includes:
“It’s simple, clean and rings of truth. This workbook is low lift, high impact.”
“The book provides great ‘small actions for big impact’ that people can use to change their own daily behaviors and inspire change in others.”
“This book is thought-provoking. It was definitely more interesting than expected.”
“This should be required reading for managers and those seeking growth in their careers.”
Self-Guide to DEI: Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Workplace is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and other major bookstore platforms.
About D@W Publishing
D@W Publishing is focused on developing practical, accessible content that helps individuals and organizations better understand workplace dynamics, leadership, and inclusion. Through its publications, the company aims to support meaningful, everyday actions that improve workplace culture and employee experience.
About the Author
Su Joun is a workforce consultant, storyteller, and keynote speaker with decades of experience helping organizations navigate complex workplace dynamics. A TEDx speaker and Stories from the Stage storyteller, she combines personal insight and professional experience to support leaders in creating more equitable and engaging workplaces. She is also passionate about creating equal and equitable access to education and career opportunities.
Media Contact
D@W Publishing
Email: publisher@diversityatworkplace.com
Phone: 617-430-4488
Website: https://datwpublishing.com
As conversations around DEI continue across corporate America and higher education, much of the focus has been on organizational strategies and policies. With this release, D@W Publishing brings a different perspective to the forefront—one that centers on the individual’s role in creating more inclusive workplaces.
Using simple prompts instead of complicated theories or concepts, the book guides readers through their own workplace experiences and how those experiences may differ from others. It gently meets readers where they are and, without judgment, helps them better understand workplace dynamics and how to contribute to more inclusive, comfortable, and successful environments.
“While the book is only 64 pages, it took two years to write. It is meant to be a conversation between the reader and myself,” says author Su Joun. “It seeks to de-mystify and simplify the topic of equity, equality, inclusion, psychological safety, belonging, and diversity for one person at a time. After all, DEI is personal, not political. It is about people, not politics.”
Published by D@W Publishing, the book reflects the company’s commitment to creating accessible, practical resources that support individuals and organizations in building more inclusive workplace cultures.
Su Joun drew on decades of senior leadership experience across various industries and consulting work with hundreds of organizations to develop the book. Self-Guide to DEI brings together real voices and experiences from thousands of professionals, offering readers a personal and authentic way to explore identity, empathy, and everyday actions that can make work more fair and inclusive.
Early feedback for the book includes:
“It’s simple, clean and rings of truth. This workbook is low lift, high impact.”
“The book provides great ‘small actions for big impact’ that people can use to change their own daily behaviors and inspire change in others.”
“This book is thought-provoking. It was definitely more interesting than expected.”
“This should be required reading for managers and those seeking growth in their careers.”
Self-Guide to DEI: Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Workplace is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and other major bookstore platforms.
About D@W Publishing
D@W Publishing is focused on developing practical, accessible content that helps individuals and organizations better understand workplace dynamics, leadership, and inclusion. Through its publications, the company aims to support meaningful, everyday actions that improve workplace culture and employee experience.
About the Author
Su Joun is a workforce consultant, storyteller, and keynote speaker with decades of experience helping organizations navigate complex workplace dynamics. A TEDx speaker and Stories from the Stage storyteller, she combines personal insight and professional experience to support leaders in creating more equitable and engaging workplaces. She is also passionate about creating equal and equitable access to education and career opportunities.
Media Contact
D@W Publishing
Email: publisher@diversityatworkplace.com
Phone: 617-430-4488
Website: https://datwpublishing.com
Contact
D@W PublishingContact
Su Joun
617-430-4488
datwpublishing.com
Su Joun
617-430-4488
datwpublishing.com
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