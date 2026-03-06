Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Laird" by Gordon Mackay
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Laird" – a political thriller by Gordon Mackay.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "The Laird"
In the remote Highlands of Scotland, a restored estate becomes the silent stage for a planned political atrocity.
A dissident republican cell plots the kidnapping of Princess Anne, believing isolation guarantees success. They are wrong.
Alexander McKenzie sees the danger and acts alone. Lives are saved. Terrorists vanish. History quietly corrects itself.
But heroism has a price. In a world where legality and justice seldom align, McKenzie must erase the truth to survive. While his enemies erupt in confusion and rage, he and his wife flee by sea, only to find obsession and violence close behind.
The Laird is a tense, morally charged political thriller about courage without applause and the quiet power of doing what must be done.
"The Laird" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 286 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882060
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.83 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/THELAIRD
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GPF8D24G
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Gordon Mackay (1941–2021)
A proud Scotsman, farmer and rugby player, Gordon eventually bought a run-down pub on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. He renovated it to become the very popular “Castle Inn.”
In 1999, he married his best friend of twenty years, Susan. They sold their properties and, with his widowed mother, they moved to the West Coast of Scotland. Now retired, he taped this story.
His widow, Susan, decided it would be a fitting legacy for him, to type it out and get it published.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
