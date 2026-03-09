Wyatt Marlon Burton’s Newly Released "From the Mind of Troubled Waters" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry and Reflections on Faith and Overcoming Life’s Challenges

“From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wyatt Marlon Burton is a deeply personal work written to guide and encourage readers through pain, fear, and adversity, demonstrating how faith in God can transform lives and bring hope, healing, and spiritual growth.