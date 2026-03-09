Wyatt Marlon Burton’s Newly Released "From the Mind of Troubled Waters" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry and Reflections on Faith and Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wyatt Marlon Burton is a deeply personal work written to guide and encourage readers through pain, fear, and adversity, demonstrating how faith in God can transform lives and bring hope, healing, and spiritual growth.
New York, NY, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul”: a moving and inspirational collection of poetry and reflections from a life shaped by faith, service, and personal experience. “From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul” is the creation of published author, Wyatt Marlon Burton, a born-again Christian and poet dedicated to inspiring others to live productive, faith-filled lives. His work has helped guide at least twenty incarcerated men to the Lord and prevented several suicide attempts. A Tennessee resident, he lives with his wife, Shirley, and mother, Janice, and attends Experience Christian Church in Murfreesboro. Wyatt is a proud father of four grown daughters and ten grandchildren and has served in both the Air Force and the Army. Drawing on his life experiences, travels, and faith, he writes to encourage hope and spiritual growth. His hobbies include disc golf, billiards, darts, nature walks, and music.
Burton shares, “Everyone on the planet is looking for something more—a way to remove our pain, our depression, and our fear. This book has been written with every wayward soul and everyone who is hurting somehow in mind. I can say that because I have been that wayward soul and that hurting person. I have experienced every kind of pain you can think of, and I wrote this book from that perspective. So every word was written from the heart and from the mind of an everyday joe who has had to deal with every kind of pain, deceit, and unfair treatment you could think of. This book also more importantly shows that if you put your faith and trust totally in God’s hands and completely turn your life over to Him and do everything He commands you to do with the patience to wait on an answer from Him, then He can and will bring you through whatever you are dealing with, with nothing but positive and rewarding results as long as you ask and believe that you receive and that nothing is impossible with God.
So if you read this book and you decide that this is something you want and you can do and totally and completely with all your heart, mind, and soul committed to, then it is very simple to do. All you need to do is ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior and come into your heart and change you not from the outside in but from the inside out. Allow Him to be the Lord of your life and watch how immediately and miraculously He will work on your behalf and change you for the better for you and for your community and family around you. Be assured that you will walk with Him in glory for eternity, and you will bring everyone you meet from that day forward with you as well because you will lead them down that path of forgiveness and joy if it is the last thing you do. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wyatt Marlon Burton’s new book offers readers an intimate look into his faith-filled journey, providing encouragement, inspiration, and a roadmap for trusting God through life’s struggles.
Consumers can purchase “From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Mind of Troubled Waters: An Outlook Into My Soul”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
