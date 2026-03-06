Angella P. Browne’s Newly Released "A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light" is an Engaging Science Story That Inspires Curiosity About Nature and the World Around Us
“A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angella P. Browne is an educational children’s book that encourages young readers to explore the outdoors and discover the science and beauty of light through storytelling and imagination.
Beltsville, MD, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light”: a charming and educational introduction to science designed to spark curiosity and appreciation for the natural world. “A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light” is the creation of published author, Angella P. Browne, who was born in Antigua, West Indies, located in the Eastern Caribbean. She currently lives in Maryland, with her son, and Sir Jamie, their cat. The seventh of eleven children, she loves her family and enjoys the outdoors. The amazing scenes of nature always catch her attention at the most unexpected times and often soothe her soul after a difficult or stressful day. In this series, Angella hopes to introduce children to their natural surroundings and awaken in them a sense of wonder as they look around and discover the beauty that lies beyond the man-made walls.
Browne shares, “A Sense of Wonder: Children Science Book Series was inspired during my many visits to elementary, middle, and high schools to review science fairs and science projects. Many elementary projects were done by parents and came from established science project books. Few were truly original. Science was mostly taught from a textbook in a classroom and did not seem to generate much imaginative thinking in the students. Outdoor science classes instill a sense of wonder in students and bring to life the information taught in the classroom. My hope is that this series will inspire teachers and children to go outdoors and experience what the authors of science books hope to impart. My hope is that this will create in children, from an early age, a love of their world and a desire to preserve and care for it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angella P. Browne’s new book is a part of the “A Children Science Series,” created to inspire curiosity, outdoor exploration, and a lifelong love of learning.
Consumers can purchase “A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Sense of Wonder: Book 1: Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
