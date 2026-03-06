Dr. Richard Lewis’s Newly Released "The Eternal Power of God’s Word" is a Powerful Theological Exploration That Reveals the Timeless Truth of Scripture
“The Eternal Power of God’s Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Richard Lewis is a spiritually grounded and biblically rich work that guides readers into a deeper understanding of God’s Word, emphasizing its living power, divine origin, and transformative impact on the life of the believer.
Suffolk, VA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Eternal Power of God’s Word”: a compelling, Scripture-centered study that examines the origin of creation, the entrance of sin, and the redemptive plan of God through the eternal authority of His Word. “The Eternal Power of God’s Word” is the creation of published author, Dr. Richard Lewis, a highly decorated New York City police officer, ordained minister, and evangelist who has dedicated his life to serving God and helping others through preaching, writing, global missionary work, and advocacy on police ethics. His achievements include an honorary doctorate in theology, multiple published books, prestigious awards including the Silver Star for Bravery, and recognition as a bishop for his evangelism and mission work.
Dr. Lewis shares, “The majority of the human race, needless to say, numerous would-be believers and professing and confessing believers, have not the slightest inkling of what the total, complete, absolute knowledge, meaning, ultimate significance of who, what, and where the Word of God is. This book under the unction and anointing of the Spirit and Life of God’s Word, in Christ Jesus, has been written in order, “That the God of our lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him” (Ephesians 1:17,18).
The Lord God Jehovah, El Elohim (Yahweh, Adonai); the Most High God (El Elyon); the Almighty God, (El Shaddai) cannot be comprehended with or by angelic or human intelligence. As it is written in the Holy Writ, the Bible, “Behold, God is great, and we know him not, neither can the number of his years be searched out. Touching the Almighty, we cannot find him out: he is excellent in power, and in judgment, and in plenty of justice: he will not afflict, which doeth great things and unsearchable; marvelous things without number. Shall not they teach thee, and tell thee, and utter words out of their heart? Lo, these are parts of his ways: but the thunder of his power who can understand? God thundereth marvelously with his voice; great things doeth he, which we cannot comprehend” (Job 36:26, 5:9, 8:10, 26:14, 37:5). Those profound passage of scripture taken from the book of Job establishes the heavenly spiritual insights, only the Holy Spirit of God’s Word in Christ Jesus can give unto them that are called by his name. For the eternal power of God’s Word is revealed to the believer, by the Spirit and Life of God’s Word in Christ Jesus (John 6:63), Who is none other than God the Father. “For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost, (Spirit): and these three are one” (1 John 5:7). As you read this book, always be cognizant of this essential truth: that the Word of God is God in Christ Jesus. For “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him (the Word, the Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, I Am, the King of Glory, the Lord of Hosts, the Lord of the Sabbath and of the Saboth); and without him was not any thing made that was made” (Genesis 1:1; John 1:1–3). Now you can and must know the Truth, as it is set forth in this book THE ETERNAL POWER OF GOD’S WORD.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Richard Lewis’s new book offers a profound and uncompromising presentation of biblical truth, inviting readers to experience personal spiritual awakening, deeper faith, and a renewed reverence for the living power of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Eternal Power of God’s Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Eternal Power of God’s Word”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
